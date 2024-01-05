Racer X Films: 1990 Yamaha YZ125 Garage Build
Build: Steve Matthes
Text: Steve Matthes
Photos/Video: Spencer Owens
When you’re in a job like mine, sometimes staring at a keyboard or talking to people with a microphone in front of you gets to be a bit much. So, I like to tinker out in the garage to mix things up and build project bikes. And usually, spend way too much money on said bikes. The latest one I did is a 1990 Yamaha YZ125 that my “friend” Jamie Guida (AKA Darkside), gave up on building. I got it from him in boxes and bags of rusted bolts. It was definitely the toughest one I’ve done. Yamaha OEM parts aren’t as easy to find as some other brands. We got it done though, and to me, there’s always something about the white and red YZs from the ’80s that I like. Sharp looking machines for sure!
Parts List:
Dubya USA
DID Rims, Wheel Rebuild, Stock Hubs
$750
Race Tech
Rebuild Fork and Shock
$1500
Suspension Direct
Kashima Coating Fork and Shock
$1000
GUTS Racing
Seat Foam
$65
Doc Wobs
Aluminum Fuel Tank
$400
Wiseco
Piston Kit, Bearing Kit
$180
KE3
Vapor Blasting
$400
Motosport.com
OEM Parts, UFO Plastic
$5850
Renthal
Bars, Sprockets, Chain
$250
DeCal Works
Stickers, Numbers
$100
Sudco
Mikuni PWK Carb
$300
V Force
Reed Block
$150
Garage Build AL7_9118 Spencer Owens AL7_9381 Spencer Owens AL7_9378 Spencer Owens AL7_9336 Spencer Owens AL7_9192 Spencer Owens AL7_9366 Spencer Owens AL7_9360 Spencer Owens AL7_9142 Spencer Owens AL7_9160 Spencer Owens AL7_9213 Spencer Owens AL7_9295 Spencer Owens AL7_9330 Spencer Owens AL7_9172 Spencer Owens AL7_9345 Spencer Owens AL7_9306 Spencer Owens AL7_9143 Spencer Owens AL7_9210 Spencer Owens AL7_9135 Spencer Owens AL7_9130 Spencer Owens AL7_9282 Spencer Owens AL7_9318 Spencer Owens AL7_9178 Spencer Owens AL7_9154 Spencer Owens AL7_9577 Spencer Owens AL7_9543 Spencer Owens AL7_9678 Spencer Owens AL7_9677 Spencer Owens AL7_9679 Spencer Owens AL7_9528 Spencer Owens AL7_9289 Spencer Owens