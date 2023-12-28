Watch: Eli Tomac Looking for Redemption in 2024 Supercross

Film/Text: Bell Helmets

After a season-ending injury dealt a heavy blow in 2023, Eli Tomac, the illustrious Supercross champion, found himself facing an immense challenge – the task of rebuilding, recovering, and ultimately returning to the pinnacle of his sport. This exclusive series grants you access to the behind-the-scenes journey of his arduous rehabilitation, showcasing both the highs and lows, and the unyielding determination that ignited his remarkable comeback.

In this gripping episode, we delve into Eli's future aspirations, exploring the strategic measures he has crafted to reclaim his supremacy in the supercross arena and the enduring legacy he envisions leaving behind. Join us on this exhilarating expedition as we trace Eli Tomac's path from setback to resurgence, illustrating that genuine champions emerge from the crucible of adversity.

With the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season looming, gain insights from Tomac himself as he readies for the eagerly anticipated first round at Anaheim Stadium.