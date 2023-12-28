The 2024 calendar year is only days away, and the start of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) is not far behind the new year. First, the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will crown three champions (450SX, 250SX West and East), followed by the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship crowning two champions (450cc and 250cc), and the three-round playoff style SMX hybrid events will close with the crowning of two champions (450SMX and 250SMX) as well.

The supercross season will kick off with the Anaheim 1 Supercross January 6 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. To help provide insight on the 2023 season and preview the ’24 campaign, the season preview show will air this weekend (30-second teaser video below). Last week’s SMX broadcast schedule announcement press release had the following note on the preview show:

SMX Preview Show Presented Saturday, Dec. 30, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock A SuperMotocross World Championship one-hour preview special airs Saturday, Dec. 30, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, headlined by appearances from 2023 SuperMotocross 450 World Champion Jett Lawrence, who will be making his Supercross debut in the premier class, and 2023 SuperMotocross 250 World Champion Haiden Deegan. The preview show will also feature Jett’s brother Hunter, who will be starting his rookie year in the 450 class, 2022 Supercross and Pro Motocross champion Eli Tomac, 2018 Supercross champion Jason Anderson, two-time Supercross champion Cooper Webb, 2023 Monster Energy 450 Supercross Champion Chase Sexton, and veteran racers Aaron Plessinger and Justin Barcia will also be featured as they prepare for the upcoming 2024 season.

Check out the full Anaheim 1 Supercross TV/streaming broadcast below.

View the full 2024 supercross Broadcast Schedule