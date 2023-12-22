Christmas—and the new calendar year—is right around the corner and this year Santa is bringing a few extra gifts. Thanks to some elves (aka sources and team managers), we actually have an idea of which riders expect to see race the 250SX West Region and the 250SX East Region. Usually, teams do not declare this info publicly until a day or two before the season opening Anaheim 1 Supercross.

Last year we got a little insight from some teams, but this year we can nearly build a starting lineup/full entry list for each region. Steve Matthes posted some info in Racerhead #50 last Friday, so we included that information and built upon it.

Note, these are the regions we anticipate seeing the riders race, although this is not definitive and riders can still change coasts, especially if an injury impacts a rider or a teammate.

Anticipated Regions

250SX West Region:

#20 Maximus Vohland | Kawasaki

#24 RJ Hampshire | Husqvarna

#26 Garrett Marchbanks | Yamaha

#30 Jo Shimoda | Honda

#31 Jordon Smith | Yamaha

#34 Ryder DiFrancesco* | GasGas

#35 Talon Hawkins | KTM

#36 Phil Nicoletti | Yamaha

#47 Levi Kitchen | Kawasaki

#55 Mitchell Oldenburg | Honda

#57 Nate Thrasher | Yamaha

#78 Joshua Varize | GasGas

#82 Mitchell Harrison | Kawasaki

#87 Max Miller | Suzuki

#88 Dylan Walsh | Kawasaki

#116 TJ Albright | Yamaha

#511 Nick Romano* | Yamaha

#929 Julien Beaumer* | KTM

#945 Anthony Bourdon | Suzuki