Husqvarna Announces 2024 FC 250 and FC 450 Rockstar Edition Models

Right on cue, Husqvarna has released info on the 2024 Rockstar Edition models, which mimmick much of what we saw with the KTM Factory Edition models revealed earlier this week. Well, okay, they don't look like what we saw on the KTMs, due to different plastic and colors, but underneath these Husqvarnas feature new frames just like the new KTMs, as well as the new Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO) and GPS components, and tons of slick bolt-on parts.

As with the KTM, we ask A) Will the new frame work better for the factory team riders in 2024? B) Is this a better bike for consumers? The racing starts in January and the bikes are expected in dealerships in February.

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

2024 FC 250 and FC 450 Rockstar Edition Models Take Customization And Performance To An Exciting New Level

Advanced Technology Allows Riders To Customize Their Machine While Riding Analytics Help Improve Skills And Lap Times

Husqvarna Motorcycles is excited to unveil the latest high-performance, factory race team-inspired motocross models for 2024 – the FC 250 Rockstar Edition and the FC 450 Rockstar Edition. Both machines are equipped with advanced technology, giving all riders complete control over power and handling characteristics, which ensures a definitive on-track advantage.

For 2024, the FC 250 Rockstar Edition rejoins the long-established FC 450 Rockstar Edition in the Husqvarna Motorcycles line-up. In addition to new frames and revised suspension settings, both machines continue to be expertly assembled with a comprehensive list of race-tested Technical Accessories. Factory Racing wheels and triple clamps, together with an FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer are found on each model with the latest Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics completing the builds.