Simon Cudby got behind the lens for the 2024 Red Bull KTM team photo shoot. The four-rider roster includes Tom Vialle and Julien Beaumer in the 250cc class and 2023 450SX Champion Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger in the 450cc class.

The roster is set for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, which includes the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the three SMX playoff rounds.

Here are some of Cudby’s from the team photo shoot.

The Riders

250 Class

#16 Tom Vialle

#929 Julien Beaumer