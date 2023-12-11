The shocking moment of the Denver Supercross will never be forgotten, but it will sting a little less. Eli Tomac lost a nearly-sure Monster Energy Supercross Championship with an injury while leading his home race. That’s terrible, but when news quickly spread that he had torn his Achilles tendon, most left the stadium thinking this was probably the last race of Tomac’s legendary career.

Turns out Tomac is coming back, because he says he didn't want his career to end that way. Good for him and good for fans of Monster Energy Supercross. We won't tell Eli that he actually looked heroic even while riding off the track with his injured leg dangling off the foot peg. We're used to athletes writhing in pain with a torn Achilles. Eli was stoic as always.

He brushes such a story aside. We used to ask Eli about his classic Beast Mode charges at the end of the race, and he said he simply just keeps going the same speed when everyone else slows down. As for looking so tough in Denver?

"Well, I mean, it's when you're in that moment, I feel like it's just the adrenaline's running so high," he says, downplaying it all. "It's easier to be the ironman in that moment, it's not easy, but for us, there's so much going on in your head and you're just like, you can't believe this is real, but you still want to try to do it. You want to see if you can stay out there. You try to have a never-say-die attitude, but sometimes you have no choice but to go off track."

That was it. Eli rode to the Alpinestars Medic Unit looking heroic even in defeat. Then the decision was all his. Would that be his last race?

It would not. Better, he’s indicated throughout this off-season that the injury hasn’t diminished him much, as far as he can tell. He says he won't know for sure until he "tests it in a race environment" but each time we’ve been able to check in with him, his prognosis has been optimistic. He’s been ahead of schedule, able to resume training without major setbacks, he got back on the bike and felt good, quickly.

We saw Eli again last week during media days at Angel Stadium, and he had multiple conversations with myself and Kellen Brauer. Eli explained that, while getting hurt at his home race certainly wasn’t nice, it was fortunate to at least be in Colorado, so he could get up to Vail an into surgery quickly. Eli got the Achilles surgically repaired on Sunday. It’s rare for a racer to get into a world-class surgery center that quickly, and he believes that helped him get a jump on recovery.