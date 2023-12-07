Is it nice at all then that you got to race after the injury, dust the cobwebs off a little bit so that you could not come into the season having not raced for basically 10 months?

Yeah and that was kind of the goal. I picked the biggest race of the year! [Laughs] It would have been nice to get a little gate drop at REM [Glen Helen race] or something, . But I picked the the Nations. But it was fun. You get those jitters on the line in front of, I guess, 100,000 fans, which was wild. So, we did it. Besides the results, we experienced it and got through it.

Is that even a thing? Like racing a REM race. Have you done a local race in a decade?

Last time was probably REM, like, TLD made me do it. Then like Millville or something like that in the off season or something like that. And yeah, I'm probably not allowed to, either.

Okay, so yeah, back on the bike building towards the season and all that. You talked a little bit on the stage about trying to pick up from where you left off with the injury last year. How do you do that? Like how do you come in as ready as you were at that point in time now?

I think just take the bits that I did learn and, yeah, it is gonna be tough, for sure. But I've overcome a lot of little injuries, nagging ones and then also some bigger ones. So it's kind of been this roller coaster ride in my career. I've had really good years and also really bad ones and just gotta take what I can. I do feel like I still have the intensity and the ability to be up front. So that's the biggest thing is having that fire to do that. And if I can get those tools to all work together, there's no reason I shouldn't be up there.

Like you said, you've had quite a few big injuries in your career. So when you come off another one, like this is the experience of the old ones. Do you ever lean on that a little bit?

Yeah. I go back to when I broke my back in 2009. I was off the bike a year so I kind of go back to that mentality where I just wanted to ride a dirt bike. I still have that thing, even when I get hurt, my first thing is, all right, how fast can I come? Back. Like, can I make this race? Is this race in sight? You always have that goal, and that goal is happening right away. So I think that says how much I love the sport and there's no end in sight. I just love it too much.