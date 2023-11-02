Exhaust Podcast: Off-Road Training with Cody Webb

Jason Weigandt checks in with AMA EnduroCross, Hard Enduro, and Trials Champion Cody Webb. EnduroCross has kicked off for 2023, and Webb is looking to regain the title.

Cody talks about his transition from KTM to Sherco and the journey to get that bike and brand to the top, as well as his own struggles with injuries. Plus, he's launched a new online training program for hard enduro type riding. Want to learn to climb some mountains, or just not be "that guy" on your next trail ride with buddies? Cody can help. Check out cw2training.com.

