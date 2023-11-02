Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Upcoming
WSX
Abu Dhabi GP
Sat Nov 4
News
Upcoming
Australian SX
Newcastle
Sat Nov 11
News
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Off-Road Training with Cody Webb

Exhaust Podcast Off-Road Training with Cody Webb

November 2, 2023 10:40am
by:

Jason Weigandt checks in with AMA EnduroCross, Hard Enduro, and Trials Champion Cody Webb. EnduroCross has kicked off for 2023, and Webb is looking to regain the title.

Cody talks about his transition from KTM to Sherco and the journey to get that bike and brand to the top, as well as his own struggles with injuries. Plus, he's launched a new online training program for hard enduro type riding. Want to learn to climb some mountains, or just not be "that guy" on your next trail ride with buddies? Cody can help. Check out cw2training.com.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by YoshimuraLeatt, and Steel City Men's ClinicAlso, be sure to visit RacerXBrand.com and check out our apparel. 

Main image by Jack Jaxson

