You now have a full year on this iteration of the GasGas 450, what are some things you learned about the machine this year that you hope to carry into 2024?

Yeah. I have a full year under the new GasGas frame, which is great. I’m feeling really good on it. Obviously in supercross, it took a little while to get comfortable. Then once I got comfortable, I was clicking off podiums, got a win and then unfortunately, you know, things happen. Some injuries came along, but other than that, felt great on the bike. We learned an absolutely ton. Obviously, it was more of just suspension, getting it comfortable, getting it dialed to that frame. Going into next year we will have a bit different suspension setup and things like that. So, not too many changes. But I think it'll be pretty easy to adapt to the bike and find the base setting and be ready to race.

The competition in 450SX continues to grow with Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, and Justin Cooper moving up full time but the veterans are still here. How do you look at the competitive landscape of the 450SX class now?

I think we all start racing for that competitiveness. That feeling when you line up, those nerves, those butterflies, I still get that to this day being over 30 years old now. I still feel it. Time has flown by honestly. It’s crazy. But all in all, I have great experience now. I've been doing it for a long time. I still have that speed. I still have that Bam Bam aggression. I have a kid now which is cool. I have the motivation, not that I needed any more motivation, but it's just great to go on the line and kind of have my life sorted out. I have a great team behind me. I know my bike's really good. So really, all I have to do is make sure I have a great base setting going into the races. Obviously, competition is gonna be strong. It always is strong, but the goal is obviously to be on the podium quickly, not take so long. Get on the podium quickly in the beginning of the season and then have some race wins and be fighting for the championship by the end of the year, that's all I think we all can ask for on the team.