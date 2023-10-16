The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

Steward Baylor to Compete in Japan National Cross Country Season Finale on Sunday, November 5

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Racer Productions, producer of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, (GNCC Racing) is excited to announce that XC1 Open Pro racer Steward Baylor will compete in the AAGP season finale on Sunday, November 5, at X-JAM Takai Fuji Park near the Yomase Onsen Ski Resort in Kitashiga, Japan.

Since 2020, GNCC and the JNCC have continued their partnership, however both series have been unable to send participants to and from their respective countries. This year will now mark the 19th year in the series’ partnerships.

Rocky Mountain/Tely Energy/KTM Racing’s Steward Baylor has had a remarkable 2023 GNCC season. Baylor has earned two GNCC Overall wins and is in contention for the 2023 Overall GNCC National Championship. Baylor currently sits second in the points standings with one round remaining on Sunday, October 22 at the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC.

“I’m happy to be going to Japan,” said Baylor. “Over the years I’ve seen other racers get the opportunity and it’s definitely one of the bucket list things that I would love to check off in my racing career. It is definitely one of the perks of the job, getting to go race and be a part of things like this.”

Baylor follows GNCC racers such as Paul Whibley, Robbie Jenks (2006), Jason Raines, Charlie Mullins and Rodney Smith (2007), Nate Kanney and Thad Duvall (2008), Josh Strang and Kailub Russell (2009), Cory Buttrick (2010), Jesse Robinson and Jason Thomas (2011), Rory Mead, Josh Strang (2013), Jordan Ashburn (2014), Chris Bach (2015), Trevor Bollinger (2016), Ricky Russell (2017), Craig Delong (2018); and most recently, Andrew Delong (2019), in being selected to represent GNCC Racing in Japan.