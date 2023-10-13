We’re dead smack in the off-season, but that doesn’t mean we’re giving our man "Philthy" Phil Nicoletti any time off from answering your burning questions. So great is his wisdom that it would be borderline criminal to keep it from our readers just because there isn’t any racing going on. Don’t believe us? Just read his answers to this week’s questions and see for yourself! And, as always if you’ve got a question for Sir Philth (who doesn’t?) send it to Phil@RacerXOnline.com.

International Phil,

The Motocross of Nations just happened over the weekend in France, and to the surprise of nobody, France crushed it. Thanks in no small part to Tom Vialle too, who at times looked like a high school kid playing dodge ball with kindergarteners. Yet just a few weeks prior, he was struggling here in America. I know he’s got the hometown advantage and everything, but still, how the hell was he so good!? Also, you’ve raced for Puerto Rico, when will we see you line up for Team Guam?

Thanks,

Dave

Dave,

Vialle was on another level. He was very, very impressive. That was the two-time world champion I think must have been expected in the States. But, I think being back in France, around a lot of the people he was with for years, on a track he has ridden many times, played a huge factor. I’m not sure if he was on his American bike or a MXGP bike. He said he was on his USA bike on press day but I also wonder if there's so stuff they could do over there to tweak that bike for him. I’m sure someone knows. As for his racing here, I wouldn’t use the term struggle with Vialle, it was just a learning curve. Any US guy going to Europe would experience the same thing. I really do think he did really, really well here. Just the culture shock is huge. I’ve seen it firsthand living with Enzo Lopes for a few years. It’s hard to adapt that quickly for any individual. Then, to adapt and be a top professional and travel a country you have no idea about is stressful, I’m sure. I would expect next year Vialle will be a force to be reckoned with. Remember, Vialle didn’t race Thunder Valley or Washougal because he got hurt. Take that out and points-wise, he was in the hunt. Maybe not for the title, but top three.

We might do des Nation again, who knows, but you need three good guys if you go for Puerto Rico or Gaum. End of story.

All-knowing Phil,

When I was younger I used to be somebody on a dirt bike. I even had a handful of 250C Class wins under my belt and was a certified mid-packer in the B Class at local races when fast guys wouldn’t show up. Then I got older and had kids and watched spiderwebs take over my two-wheeled steed. When they started getting a little older I got them dirt bikes (TT-R50 and KLX110) in the hopes that this would be my ticket to getting back to the track on the weekends. But every time I take them to the track they require so much assistance with everything, from getting geared up to picking up their crashed bikes seven times per lap on the peewee track, I’m lucky if I even get five laps on my own bike. Should I maintain hope that I’ll someday achieve the same level of badassery I had in my 20s, or is it all over for me?

Fat, middle-aged dad in California

Sounds to me like you need to yell at the kids a little more, or tell them you aren’t going with that type of effort from them! (I’m joking, kinda). I don’t know man. At that point in time, it should be about the kids to see if they are into it. If you don’t get as much joy watching them ride as you do when you ride , then you might have to split the days up. I’m not really sure. I don’t have kids, so at the moment I can be as selfish as I want. But if I did, I wouldn’t even care about riding my dirt bike if they were out there riding. If they are wanting to go ride a dirt bike, instead of playing bullshit video games or on an IPad, then I’d sacrifice my time riding. Unfortunately, your badassery is a flaw in your own mind. But it doesn’t mean you can’t switch that to being a badass dad and bring your kids to the track to ride to do something you loved to do. Just my opinion.

Phil,

The technology in motocross bikes has come such a long way it makes the drive from Millville to Washougal seem like a walk in the park. Stock bikes are so good now they barely even resemble what we were riding 25 years ago. So my question is, with bikes now so good most people can’t even ride them to half of their potential, what should manufacturers focus on, in terms of improvement? What’s the biggest deficiency you see in today’s machines, and what’s the solution?

-Tijuana Tim

The biggest downfall to me about today’s machines is obviously price. Prices are absolutely MENTAL. But that’s a totally different subject. As far as manufacturers, I’d have to say the biggest issues is how complicated bikes are nowadays. For instance, when it comes to the electronics of the dirt bike. Like if for some reason my bike just starts cutting out, I wouldn’t have a clue where to start. Kill switch, harness, stator, fuel pump, temp sensor, battery, etc. Don’t get me wrong, bikes are so good compared to my MX race bike in 2006. They are so damn good stock now. I feel bad complaining about bikes now when racing and how they could be better. But that’s evolution. If only I had my 250f from 2023 in 2006 or 2007. RV [Villopoto] and [Ben] Townley would have been so screwed, haha. But with new evolution, bikes became more sophisticated. Just like cars. It’s hard to even do your own oil change on a car. That’s just part of it.