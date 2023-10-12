Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Mason Semmens
Nations Results
  1. France
  2. Australia
  3. Italy
Watch: Buckwheat 100 GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results

October 12, 2023 10:30am | by:

Video: RacerTV

The 11th round (of 12) of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia. Craig Delong (Husqvarna) claimed the overall win, his third of the season, as Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) ran into bike problems, as you will see in the video. Baylor entered the race with the points lead, but his 19th overall finish allows Delong to take a 23-point lead into the finale. Ricky Russell (Yamaha) and Josh Strang (Kawasaki) rounded out the overall podium. Liam Draper (Yamaha) claimed the XC2 overall win, Toby Cleveland (Husqvarna) claimed the XC3 win and title, and already-crowned WXC Champion Rachael Archer (Yamaha) won the WXC class in the morning race.

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Buckwheat 100 GNCC.

And check out the eMTB highlights as well!

Buckwheat 100 GNCC eMTB results

Read the full Buckwheat 100 GNCC post-race press release.

Buckwheat 100 GNCC Results

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - Overall Race

October 6, 2023
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Craig Delong Craig Delong 02:54:26.932 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
2 Ricky Russell Ricky Russell 02:54:33.296 Duvall, WA United States Yamaha
3 Josh Strang Josh Strang 02:54:35.217 Inverell, Australia Australia Kawasaki
4 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:54:41.135 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
5 Grant Baylor Grant Baylor 02:55:37.325 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - XC2 Pro Race

October 6, 2023
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:56:13.890 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
2 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:56:15.752 Woodland, CA United States KTM
3 Mason Semmens Mason Semmens 02:56:18.235 Australia Australia KTM
4 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:57:42.872 Sterling, IL United States Honda
5 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:00:36.237 KTM
GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - XC3 Pro-Am Race

October 6, 2023
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Toby Cleveland Toby Cleveland 03:06:52.154 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
2 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:08:11.254 Morrisonville, IL United States Husqvarna
3 Dakoda Devore Dakoda Devore 03:08:12.399 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
4 Sawyer Carratura Sawyer Carratura 03:18:15.230 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
5 Jayce A Knopp Jayce A Knopp 03:18:20.827 Mineral Wells, WV United States GasGas
GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - WXC Race

October 6, 2023
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 02:12:48.837 New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
2 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:15:19.638 Beloit, OH United States KTM
3 Prestin Raines Prestin Raines 02:21:43.996 Travelers Rest, SC United States GasGas
4 Felicia Robichaud Felicia Robichaud 02:22:28.299 Cornwall, ON Canada Yamaha
5 Sheryl B Hunter Sheryl B Hunter 02:27:20.360 Jericho, VT United States Husqvarna
Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 233
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 210
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 200
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 187
5Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 159
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 245
2Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 227
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 210
4Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 191
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 172
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 261
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 237
3Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 210
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 184
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 181
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 290
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 246
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 221
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 183
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States 151
Main image by Mack Faint

