The 11th round (of 12) of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia. Craig Delong (Husqvarna) claimed the overall win, his third of the season, as Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) ran into bike problems, as you will see in the video. Baylor entered the race with the points lead, but his 19th overall finish allows Delong to take a 23-point lead into the finale. Ricky Russell (Yamaha) and Josh Strang (Kawasaki) rounded out the overall podium. Liam Draper (Yamaha) claimed the XC2 overall win, Toby Cleveland (Husqvarna) claimed the XC3 win and title, and already-crowned WXC Champion Rachael Archer (Yamaha) won the WXC class in the morning race.

