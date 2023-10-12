Watch: Buckwheat 100 GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results
Video: RacerTV
The 11th round (of 12) of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia. Craig Delong (Husqvarna) claimed the overall win, his third of the season, as Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) ran into bike problems, as you will see in the video. Baylor entered the race with the points lead, but his 19th overall finish allows Delong to take a 23-point lead into the finale. Ricky Russell (Yamaha) and Josh Strang (Kawasaki) rounded out the overall podium. Liam Draper (Yamaha) claimed the XC2 overall win, Toby Cleveland (Husqvarna) claimed the XC3 win and title, and already-crowned WXC Champion Rachael Archer (Yamaha) won the WXC class in the morning race.
Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Buckwheat 100 GNCC.
And check out the eMTB highlights as well!
Buckwheat 100 GNCC Results
Buckwheat 100 - Overall RaceOctober 6, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Craig Delong
|02:54:26.932
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|2
|Ricky Russell
|02:54:33.296
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|3
|Josh Strang
|02:54:35.217
|Inverell, Australia
|Kawasaki
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:54:41.135
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|5
|Grant Baylor
|02:55:37.325
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
Buckwheat 100 - XC2 Pro RaceOctober 6, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Liam Draper
|02:56:13.890
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|2
|Angus Riordan
|02:56:15.752
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|3
|Mason Semmens
|02:56:18.235
|Australia
|KTM
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|02:57:42.872
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|5
|Grant Davis
|03:00:36.237
|KTM
Buckwheat 100 - XC3 Pro-Am RaceOctober 6, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|03:06:52.154
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|2
|Jhak Walker
|03:08:11.254
|Morrisonville, IL
|Husqvarna
|3
|Dakoda Devore
|03:08:12.399
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|03:18:15.230
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
|5
|Jayce A Knopp
|03:18:20.827
|Mineral Wells, WV
|GasGas
Buckwheat 100 - WXC RaceOctober 6, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|02:12:48.837
|New Zealand
|Yamaha
|2
|Korie Steede
|02:15:19.638
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|3
|Prestin Raines
|02:21:43.996
|Travelers Rest, SC
|GasGas
|4
|Felicia Robichaud
|02:22:28.299
|Cornwall, ON
|Yamaha
|5
|Sheryl B Hunter
|02:27:20.360
|Jericho, VT
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|233
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|210
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|200
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|187
|5
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|159
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|245
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|227
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|210
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|191
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|172
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|261
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|237
|3
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|210
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|184
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|181
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|290
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|246
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|221
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|183
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|151
Main image by Mack Faint