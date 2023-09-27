The field is now set for the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations set for October 6, 7, and 8 in Ernée, France. Team USA's recent announcement was one of the last ones to come through, but now Infront Moto Racing has provided the full entry list of 39 teams and 117 different riders for the event.

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Entry List!

MAGGIORA (ITALY) – Infront Moto Racing is excited to share the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations entry list of all the teams that will battle for the Chamberlain Trophy on the 6th, 7th and 8th October!

The historic track of Ernée in France is all geared up to welcome back the Monster Energy FIM MXoN after its last edition in 2015 that saw Team France win on home turf its third impressive trophy. Ernée is one of the most iconic track and a place that will guarantee to display a thrilling and exhilarating show for the huge crowd expected.

The competition will be ferocious with a huge participation, involving 39 teams. While many of the teams will be capable of taking the Chamberlain Trophy home, the defending Champion, Team USA with Aaron Plessinger, RJ Hampshire and Christian Craig, will embark on a mission to retain the mighty trophy with the USA. They will have the hard task to win the MXoN in Europe; something that has not been done by Team USA since 2011.

They will be other strong favourite with the likes of Team France and Team Australia. The home team is proudly lining-up a strong trio with Romain Febvre, Maxime Renaux and Tom Vialle while Team Australia will come in Ernée with an incredible line up composed of Dean Ferris and the brothers who stormed their Championships in the USA this season, Hunter and Jett Lawrence who are coming strong to better their 3rd place of last year and win the first trophy for Australia.

There are other strong contenders this year such as Team Belgium’s Jago Geerts, Liam Everts, Lucas Coenen who are the youngest team this year, Team Germany with Ken Roczen, Simon Laengenfelder and Tom Koch, Team Italy with Alberto Forato, Andrea Adamo and Mattia Guadagnini, Team Spain with Jorge Prado, Ruben Fernandez and David Braceras and Team Netherlands’ Glenn Coldenhoff, Kay De Wolf, Calvin Vlaanderen who will fight for the top positions.

Many other teams are getting ready to showcase their determination and fly their national colours. Take a look at the full provisional entry list below: