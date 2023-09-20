The 2023 AMA Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place last Thursday and it featured some heavy hitters of the motocross industry. Along with GNCC legend Barry Hawk, our voice of reason Rita Coombs, as well as multi-time AMA champions Ryan Dungey, Travis Pastrana, and Grant Langston were all enshrined into the hall. We caught up with Dungey, Pastrana, and Langston at the event to heard what their thoughts on this lifetime achievement were.

Film/edit: Donnie Southers