Results Archive
SuperMotocross
Playoff 1
Articles
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
SuperMotocross
Playoff 2
Articles
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
Sat Sep 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Sep 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2023 AMA Hall of Fame Class

September 20, 2023 5:30pm | by:

The 2023 AMA Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place last Thursday and it featured some heavy hitters of the motocross industry. Along with GNCC legend Barry Hawk, our voice of reason Rita Coombs, as well as multi-time AMA champions Ryan Dungey, Travis Pastrana, and Grant Langston were all enshrined into the hall. We caught up with Dungey, Pastrana, and Langston at the event to heard what their thoughts on this lifetime achievement were.

Film/edit: Donnie Southers

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
November 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now