Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances.

While Jo Shimoda was chasing down Hunter Lawrence for the win in the first moto of the Chicagoland round of SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), he hit a rut hard and took a handlebar to his chin. Shimoda did a good job not crashing from the hard hit but he did receive a large cut on his chin that would later need to be bandaged.

Video courtesy of Peacock.

