Results Archive
SuperMotocross
Playoff 1
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
SuperMotocross
Playoff 2
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
Sat Sep 23
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Sep 24
Full Schedule

Save of the Day: SMX Playoffs Round 2

September 19, 2023 4:05pm | by:

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances.

While Jo Shimoda was chasing down Hunter Lawrence for the win in the first moto of the Chicagoland round of SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), he hit a rut hard and took a handlebar to his chin. Shimoda did a good job not crashing from the hard hit but he did receive a large cut on his chin that would later need to be bandaged.

Video courtesy of Peacock.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

