MXGP of
Turkiye
Save of the Day: SMX Playoff Round 1

September 12, 2023 1:25pm | by:

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips.

During the first 450SMX moto at the opening round of the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship, Jason Anderson had this close call as he almost went over the bars exiting the sand section. Anderson did a remarkable job of remaining balanced throughout though and he certainly never let off the throttle as he powered forward in a tight battle with Ty Masterpool.

Video courtesy of Peacock.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

