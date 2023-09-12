Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips.

During the first 450SMX moto at the opening round of the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship, Jason Anderson had this close call as he almost went over the bars exiting the sand section. Anderson did a remarkable job of remaining balanced throughout though and he certainly never let off the throttle as he powered forward in a tight battle with Ty Masterpool.

Video courtesy of Peacock.

