Jo Shimoda or Jo Shimoto? The #30 plate took the overall 250 class win this weekend at zMAX Dragway in the first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoff event, further strengthening his momentum on the green machine after a slow start to his AMA Pro Motocross Championship season. After climbing through the ranks all season long, Jo's efforts have begun to pay off, as he went 1-1 at the motocross finale at Ironman Raceway as well. Proving his power and potential, Shimoda maintains a positive attitude going into every weekend, eager for more racing.

He talked about it all in the post-race press conference.

Jo, excellent run. Tough season in supercross. Until the last round of motocross, kind of a hard season there. Some injuries you were facing, didn’t get a lot of rounds in. Nice redemption here to go 1-1 at the final pro motocross round and then take the first overall here. You said on the podium you didn’t even know you had the overall. How exciting was it to figure that out? When did they tell you? Right when you got off?

Jo Shimoda: Yeah, it’s hard to do 4-1 for a good overall, so I was thinking maybe 2nd or 3rd, but just heard I got the overall so I was super stoked. We only have three rounds, so it’s really nice to start the first race really good. That’s what I was looking for. Thanks to the people behind me.

Talk about the gate selection. I believe you went into the right gate. Talk about your approach, why you picked that gate and the start.

I just felt a little more comfortable on the left side of the gate. Nothing really, just simply that.