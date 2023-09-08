On Saturday the first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) round will take place at zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. The starting lineups are set and now we will have three, two-moto races over the next three weekends as the first ever 250SMX and 450SMX Champions will be crowned.
On Saturday, qualifying (Race Day Live) begins at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a pre-race show at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on USA and Peacock. Below is the full broadcast schedule.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Other Links
General
SMX Playoffs Round 1
SMX Playoffs Round 1 Race Center
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Kawasaki KX250
|32
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|33
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|GASGAS MC 125
|34
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ450F
Other Info
zMAX Dragway
Address: 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC 28027
Tickets
Get tickets to the SMX Playoffs Round 1.
Track Map
Souvenir Yearbook
Race Weekend Schedule
SMX Playoffs Round 1
Friday, September 8, 2023 and Saturday, September 9, 2023
- SuperMotocross
Local Time () Track Time (EDT) Friday 12:00pm 12:00pm 65cc Free 1 12:15pm 12:15pm 250SMX Unseeded Free 1 12:30pm 12:30pm 250SMX Seeded Free 1 12:45pm 12:45pm 450SMX Seeded Free 1 1:00pm 1:00pm 450SMX Unseeded Free 1 1:25pm 1:25pm 65cc Free 2 1:40pm 1:40pm 250SMX Unseeded Free 2 1:55pm 1:55pm 250SMX Seeded Free 2 2:10pm 2:10pm 450SMX Seeded Free 2 2:25pm 2:25pm 450SMX Unseeded Free 2 Saturday 9:20am 9:20am 250SMX Unseeded Qualifying 1 9:35am 9:35am 250SMX Seeded Qualifying 1 9:50am 9:50am 450SMX Seeded Qualifying 1 10:05am 10:05am 450SMX Unseeded Qualifying 1 10:20am 10:20am 65cc Qualifying 1 10:55am 10:55am 250SMX Unseeded Qualifying 2 11:10am 11:10am 250SMX Seeded Qualifying 2 11:25am 11:25am 450SMX Seeded Qualifying 2 11:40am 11:40am 450SMX Unseeded Qualifying 2 11:55am 11:55am 65cc Qualifying 2 12:30pm 12:30pm 250SMX Last Chance Qualifier 12:40pm 12:40pm 450SMX Last Chance Qualifier 3:06pm 3:06pm 250SMX Moto 1 (20 Minutes + 1 Laps) 3:39pm 3:39pm 450SMX Moto 1 (20 Minutes + 1 Laps) 4:12pm 4:12pm 65cc Main Event (8 Minutes + 1 Laps) 4:53pm 4:53pm 250SMX Moto 2 (20 Minutes + 1 Laps) 5:29pm 5:29pm 450SMX Moto 2 (20 Minutes + 1 Laps)
