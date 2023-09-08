Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Turkiye
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Jago Geerts
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 1
250SMX Unseeded Free 1
  1. Cullin Park
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Coty Schock
How to Watch: SMX Playoffs Round 1

How to Watch SMX Playoffs Round 1

September 8, 2023 8:00am
by:

On Saturday the first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) round will take place at zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. The starting lineups are set and now we will have three, two-moto races over the next three weekends as the first ever 250SMX and 450SMX Champions will be crowned.

Read: Final Entry Lists for SMX Playoffs

On Saturday, qualifying (Race Day Live) begins at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a pre-race show at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on USA and Peacock. Below is the full broadcast schedule.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will have a weekend off before the 18th round MXGP of Italy on September 16 and 17.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • SuperMotocross

    SuperMotocross Playoff 1

     Live Now
International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross Playoff 1 - 250SMX Provisional Entry List

Live Now
zMAX Dragway
Concord, NC United States
Revised: September 8 2023 - 4:38 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Kawasaki KX250
32 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
33 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States GASGAS MC 125
34 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Entry List
SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross Playoff 1 - 450SMX Provisional Entry List

Live Now
zMAX Dragway
Concord, NC United States
Revised: September 8 2023 - 4:38 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
14 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France Yamaha YZ450F
Full Entry List

Other Info

zMAX Dragway
Address: 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC 28027

Tickets

Get tickets to the SMX Playoffs Round 1.

Race Weekend Schedule

SMX Playoffs Round 1

Friday, September 8, 2023 and Saturday, September 9, 2023 

  • SuperMotocross

    SuperMotocross Playoff 1

     Live Now
    zMAX Dragway
    Concord, NC United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (EDT)
    Friday
    12:00pm 12:00pm 65cc Free 1
    12:15pm 12:15pm 250SMX Unseeded Free 1
    12:30pm 12:30pm 250SMX Seeded Free 1
    12:45pm 12:45pm 450SMX Seeded Free 1
    1:00pm 1:00pm 450SMX Unseeded Free 1
    1:25pm 1:25pm 65cc Free 2
    1:40pm 1:40pm 250SMX Unseeded Free 2
    1:55pm 1:55pm 250SMX Seeded Free 2
    2:10pm 2:10pm 450SMX Seeded Free 2
    2:25pm 2:25pm 450SMX Unseeded Free 2
    Saturday
    9:20am 9:20am 250SMX Unseeded Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    9:35am 9:35am 250SMX Seeded Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    9:50am 9:50am 450SMX Seeded Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:05am 10:05am 450SMX Unseeded Qualifying 1
    10:20am 10:20am 65cc Qualifying 1
    10:55am 10:55am 250SMX Unseeded Qualifying 2
    11:10am 11:10am 250SMX Seeded Qualifying 2
    11:25am 11:25am 450SMX Seeded Qualifying 2
    11:40am 11:40am 450SMX Unseeded Qualifying 2
    11:55am 11:55am 65cc Qualifying 2
    12:30pm 12:30pm 250SMX Last Chance Qualifier
    12:40pm 12:40pm 450SMX Last Chance Qualifier
    3:06pm 3:06pm 250SMX Moto 1 (20 Minutes + 1 Laps) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass USA
    3:39pm 3:39pm 450SMX Moto 1 (20 Minutes + 1 Laps)
    4:12pm 4:12pm 65cc Main Event (8 Minutes + 1 Laps)
    4:53pm 4:53pm 250SMX Moto 2 (20 Minutes + 1 Laps)
    5:29pm 5:29pm 450SMX Moto 2 (20 Minutes + 1 Laps)
