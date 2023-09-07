The first round of the very first running of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) will take place this weekend at zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Check out our Injury Report for a list of riders who won’t be lining up due to injury.
Note: There are several injured riders who did not qualify for SMX that we have removed from this list, to help with clarity. To view the final entry lists for the first playoff round, read our breaking news post from Tuesday with the final 250SMX and 450SMX lists.
450SMX Class
Christian Craig—Hip, Elbow | Out
Craig broke his elbow and dislocated his hip at Glendale and had a tough recovery. He’s back on the bike and had hoped to be back for some SMX rounds, but he’s not ready to race yet. He’s out for SMX.
Ty Masterpool—Appendix | TBD
Masterpool has been dealing with appendicitis and at time of posting, we didn’t have a final decision on whether or not he’d be able to race. He opted to avoid surgery and decided to address his condition with heavy antibiotic treatments. The hope in the Masterpool camp is that he’ll be able to race.
Malcolm Stewart—Knee | Out
Malcolm Stewart will miss SMX due to a knee injury sustained during supercross.
Eli Tomac—Achilles Tendon | Out
Tomac will not line up for SMX due to a torn Achilles tendon, sustained at the Denver supercross.
Marshal Weltin—Knee | Out
Weltin is out for SMX due to a knee surgery to fix a torn ACL.
250SMX Class
RJ Hampshire—Banged Up | In
Hampshire crashed hard at Unadilla and missed the final two rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He’ll return to action this weekend for SMX.
Chance Hymas—Knee | Out
Hymas is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Jeremy Martin—Wrist | Out
Martin is out for SMX due to a broken wrist, sustained at Hangtown.
Jordon Smith—Wrist, Thumb | In
Smith is slated to get back on the gate for SMX after sustaining a ligament injury in his thumb before RedBud.
Nate Thrasher—Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out
Thrasher, who broke his collarbone and dislocated his hip in Atlanta, will not race SMX.