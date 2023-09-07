The first round of the very first running of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) will take place this weekend at zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Check out our Injury Report for a list of riders who won’t be lining up due to injury.

Note: There are several injured riders who did not qualify for SMX that we have removed from this list, to help with clarity. To view the final entry lists for the first playoff round, read our breaking news post from Tuesday with the final 250SMX and 450SMX lists.

450SMX Class

Christian Craig—Hip, Elbow | Out

Craig broke his elbow and dislocated his hip at Glendale and had a tough recovery. He’s back on the bike and had hoped to be back for some SMX rounds, but he’s not ready to race yet. He’s out for SMX.

Masterpool has been dealing with appendicitis and at time of posting, we didn’t have a final decision on whether or not he’d be able to race. He opted to avoid surgery and decided to address his condition with heavy antibiotic treatments. The hope in the Masterpool camp is that he’ll be able to race.