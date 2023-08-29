Results Archive
450 Words: The Battler

450 Words The Battler

August 29, 2023 11:35am
by:

With the AMA Pro Motocross Championship finally wrapped up, everyone is talking about Jett Lawrence and his perfect season. Only the third rider to ever do so, the difference with Lawrence’s season compared to Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart’s perfect seasons is Jett did not win by minutes or lap the entire field like RC did. Except for the few rounds that Chase Sexton missed, Lawrence had to deal with constant pressure from his Honda HRC teammate.

It can be frustrating finishing second place over and over, and Sexton, the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Champion, does not like to lose. Unfortunately, the record books will not show just how close the racing was or how close Sexton was to stopping Lawrence in multiple motos this summer. Chase, the constant professional, talked with the press at length after the Ironman National, about his frustration with getting second, and his motivation for SMX and beyond.

It seemed like it was close today. The second moto you tried very, very hard. You pushed all the way to the very end. Tell us about your day and kind of what was going through your head. I mean, I'm sure you wanted to stop that streak just like somebody would want to stop a no-hitter when you’re batting against them, so, talk a little bit about that.
Chase Sexton: Yeah, I felt good today. I like this track a lot. I've always gelled well with this one. I raced a few GNCCs here growing up and then my first race here was 2017. I've always done good here, so coming here I was excited. Some of the track changes, I kind of wish they would have run the woods section, but they didn’t, so the track was a little bit shorter this year. But yeah, I feel like I rode good. I really gave it my all. I would say that’s the theme for this year, my outdoor season, was never quitting because it was a trying outdoor season. But I gave it my all and put it all on the track. That’s all I can do, and you know, it's going to get better. I can tell you it stings very, very bad, but just going to make us better.

 


Looking back, is there anything you felt like, “What could I have done different” even let's just talk about today? Your start the first moto wasn't very good. That was rule one. What happened on that start? Were you just a little bit behind on the drop?
My reaction time was absolutely horrendous [laughs]. I just picked that gate, honestly, not because I was inside Jett, but that was the gate I wanted, and he didn't pick it so I'm going to go there. Horrible start, I don't know how I made it. I made so many passes in the first three corners, I don't know how I did that, but I got to the back of him. And then second moto I had a good jump, good start. It was pretty much just me following him on the track the whole race. I feel like my riding's been really good. I think people are trying to say that I'm not as good as I was last year, but I still think—you take, obviously, Jett away—I feel like my riding's been getting better and better, and it's obviously tough getting beat every race in a series, but like I said, I feel like I have improved, and I think Jett's just elevated the game. I'm going to take this off season and work my ass off and come out in supercross and be better. I've still got three races left, but I'm ready to strap that supercross suspension back on because this outdoors series has been tough. I'm looking forward to it. I'm obviously frustrated, but we're here to fight another day and I’m looking forward to those SMX races.

I mean, Chase, phenomenal season with the supercross championship coming your way. Probably one of the, I don't want to call it the worst kept secrets in the pits, but you're moving to a different team next year. And are you going to be starting to train, practice, when you get to start riding the new bike, and you guys [Aaron Plessinger] can be teammates?
Unfortunately, I can't really comment on it. Obviously on the podium, I said a few things, but I can't really comment on this. I'm really focused on these next three races and yeah, I guess we'll see when the off-season comes.

Chase, frustration is obviously one emotion, but if you could pick a second emotion that describes your motocross season, what would it be, and then elaborate on it?
Does pissed off count? [Laughs] No, I mean, if I look back on the progress that I've made since I've turned pro, it's been a big step for me. Growing up, I was never the guy that was winning races. I feel like, I don't know, maybe even 2020, I think I'm a different guy than I was then. So, I would say I'm obviously grateful for where I came from and it's hard to see past what's right in front of me and getting beat today was not great, but I'm very grateful to be where I am and to be a supercross champion is something I've always dreamed of. It's easily forgotten when you have not a great outdoors season, but I plan on trying to right that wrong in SMX and just get into the off-season on a positive note and I'm going to work my butt off for next year. I've got a lot of things that I'm looking forward to and it's going to be fun. So, a lot of training and I'm just looking forward to progressing and coming out next season a better rider.

"It's obviously tough getting beat every race in a series, but like I said, I feel like I have improved, and I think Jett's just elevated the game." -Chase Sexton Align Media

On the whole, probably the strongest rider this season. It's hard to put it in perspective given what Jett's done in motocross, but with the supercross championship and all the podiums that you've had up until here. Can you take encouragement from that, heading into the SuperMotocross rounds?
Yeah, definitely. I think I only finished off the podium in outdoors one time and that obviously was ninth, so not great, but yeah, I was consistent and like I said, I think I rode better since I got back at RedBud. I believe that I've been a better rider in the last few races, and that's something I can always look back on and be positive about. Like I said, it's tough and I'm a racer and obviously I want to win and that's how pretty much everybody in this 450 class is. So, it’s something, like I said, it's going to keep me motivated, but definitely—I feel like I said—I made progress on this outdoors season and even if it wasn't what I wanted, I made progress so I can hold my hat on that.

In the middle of the supercross season, when you had those few unlucky races, you stepped away, blocked out the hate and stuff going on online and came back and won a championship. So, how can you mirror that mindset to come into SuperMotocross and do the same thing?
I think for most of my career I've been a bit of an underdog and I think that's shaped me into the person that I am. These races that I, obviously, am disappointed in, I think just ultimately make me better. I can say it's a good thing to have, but also, I wouldn't like to lose so that would be obviously a negative. But I think it's just the kind of person I am. I think when I get beat and I have these struggles that it makes me want to win more and more and winning is addicting, and that's something I always want to do. So, at supercross I was able to bounce back and I think it's just a matter of time. Like I said, I'm happy to put the SX suspension back on and go to these speedway tracks. I've always liked them. I had a good race at Atlanta this year. Obviously, no whoops but I think in the rhythm sections I get a lot of time so I'll be looking forward to that. Yeah, I'm ready to bounce back. It's definitely far from over and it's something that I'm looking forward to. I'm looking forward to that challenge and ready to get back on the top step.

I was gonna ask you the same thing, Chase, about being the underdog throughout your career. Another thing you had to do this year is you had to be professional in the good moments and the bad. Obviously, you had highs in supercross, but every time you went down leading, you did your interviews, you went to the podium, you came to the press conference, you're doing the same thing all year here. Just talk about carrying yourself like a professional in the good and the bad.
Yeah, I have to bite my tongue a little bit. I wouldn't say I'm the best loser. It's, like today, it was pretty tough. I was very disappointed, not in anybody but myself, but I am, I think, a little bit of a sore loser, so not that I'm happy to get second, but at the end of the day, it's on me, so not showing up for things after the race is only gonna make me look worse, and it's not gonna help me out at all. It takes about, I don't know, this one I was pretty hot after that second moto, but after about 20 -25 minutes I seem to calm down a little bit, talk myself off the ledge a little bit, and get back into a better headspace. Like I said, we'll sit in this crap right now, but tomorrow and Monday we'll get back to work and ready for the next race.

The second moto was better than the first. What was the difference there? Was it just straight up wanting it that much worse or did something change? Because you hung in there much closer moto two.
Yeah, we changed the shock for the second moto. I was struggling first moto a little bit just coming into the turns. So, for the second moto we changed the shock, and it made it a lot better. I was able to push a lot harder, and just, was able to ride a little bit more like how I wanted to, push a little harder. So yeah, I was trying, I was pushing a fast pace, obviously Jett was riding really well.

It's honestly been fun, even though I’ve been getting second, I think the pace we've been having in these motos has been very high. People like to compare it to last year, but it's not really comparable, I think, every year the game elevates. It's made me a better rider, and like I said, it's been fun learning some new things, and I think my form's always been good, and I think this year it’s gotten better. Like I said, I can't hang my hat on too much, it's got to get better, and I'll look forward to these next few races and next year.

"I got close a few times, but I couldn't end up making anything work." -Chase Sexton Align Media

You got really close at one point, then once you start lapping guys in the points, it gets hard. You got held up a little bit. I mean, you look back at that, and you say, hey man, I had 35 minutes, it is what it is.
Yeah, I mean, the lappers are tough, but everyone's got to deal with them. I ended up going off the track to go around one, because the guy was just racing me, he looked back and raced me. So, I’m like, I’m just gonna pass you off the track, I really don't care at this point. So, just went around the guy and got back on the track. So yeah, it's tough with the lappers but, like I said, everyone has to deal with them and like you said I had 35 minutes to make something happen. I got close a few times, but I couldn't end up making anything work so there was a few times that I thought about just jumping this quad up by on the finish line like Deegan did, but I didn't pull the trigger. I was a little bit nervous to over jump it, but I thought about it a few times. That's how bad I wanted to win. [Laughs]

