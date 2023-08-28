Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

During press day for the 2023 Ironman National, we caught Julien Beaumer swapping so hard it actually ripped the bars right out of his hands! He did a great job of not falling though and collects the final Save of the Day from the nationals for it.

Video courtesy of Kellen Brauer.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.