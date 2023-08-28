The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is done and dusted. Two champions were crowned (both with the last name Lawrence) as we saw an exciting season from start to finish. Jett Lawrence capped off the fourth perfect season in AMA Motocross history and his brother Hunter pulled off his first ever Pro Motocross 250cc title of his own. To get an inside look at it all we fired off questions to former pro, Jason Thomas, who was on hand all summer long as a part of the TV broadcast crew. Here is what Thomas had to say about the Pro Motocross finale.
The heat was on at Ironman! How does that affect the racetrack, and did you see any riders who were struggling in the hot temperatures?
Jason Thomas: We were very lucky. Had the race been on Wednesday or Thursday, we would have been in a dangerous heat situation. Luckily, rains rolled through overnight on Friday and dropped the heat and humidity a bit for race day. Was it still hot? Sure. But, it was nothing compared to a Florida summer day where most of these riders train.
As for the track, it was drier and harder than most years. That was a direct result of the stifling heat leading up to the event. This race has been synonymous with inclement weather over the years, leaving the track soft and rutty. This year’s heat wave hardened things and made for a much better racetrack in my opinion. Riders could change lines and be more creative. The typical slot car feel was gone, and that’s a net positive.
They were putting water down between races, which isn’t abnormal, but it seemed to have a bigger effect on traction at Ironman than usual. How’d the excess moisture affect the racing in the second motos?
It was abnormal for Ironman but a typical dynamic at many of the hard-packed tracks on the calendar. Once the track hardens, water needs to be added for dust control. Unfortunately, the hard surface doesn’t absorb that water and it creates a slippery surface in the early laps. The shiny areas of the track are the most treacherous, the “shine” being rock hard and ice-like. Most riders will attempt to avoid those areas until worked in and tacked up.
Take us through Dylan Ferrandis’ crash on the start of that second 450 moto. One minute he was leading, the next he was flying off the track.
This was the result of a sudden loss of traction. As he lost traction and the rear end came around, he tried to correct it and that led to losing the front end as well. That is a precarious spot to be in. He’s essentially in a two tire drift entering that left hand corner. With his body position out of alignment due to the slide, he is unprepared for what came next. As his tires regained traction, that immediate slowing of momentum shot him forward. This is the prototypical “high-side” crash. His tires are sliding which would normally be a “low-side” crash, but when it catches, the violent pitch forward is unable to be managed and over the front end you go. High-side crashes are some of the most violent in all forms of motorcycle racing.
The pressure was back on at Ironman for Jett Lawrence, whose perfect season was on the line. Did you seen any difference in the way he rode because of it?
It’s possible that the late mistake in moto two was due to nerves but otherwise, no, not really. He executed as usual. He overcame any adversity (hitting the gate in moto two) and squeezed the life out of his competition. He just doesn’t give anyone an angle to exploit. He gets up front quickly, sets a consistent pace that’s hard for anyone to match, and responds to any advances. His game is air tight.
We’ve seen Chase Sexton give Lawrence some real heat at times this summer, but that didn’t really happen at Ironman. Were you surprised at the relative lack of pressure from Sexton at the finale?
It wasn’t for a lack of trying. Chase is capable of putting in laps as fast or faster than Jett. The trouble is, he has laps that cost him time as well. Jett’s laps are robotic: he sets the pace he wants and holds them. He won’t adjust his pace unless absolutely necessary. Chase pushes the pace in an attempt to close gaps but that leaves him vulnerable to a critical mistake. If he was able to keep the pressure on in the first few laps, I think maybe he would have a chance to make a move, but Jett was simply too precise. Chase would lose a few seconds early on that he would perpetually be trying to erase. It was like a broken record in many motos.
On the broadcast James Stewart mentioned championship pressure and how it can affect the way a rider performs. Did you notice any of that from Hunter Lawrence at Ironman?
Hunter took a very situational approach once the starts didn’t materialize. He knew Justin Cooper was behind him, and when he found himself in 19th or so on lap one, there was little reason to take massive risk. Had he started well, I think he likely puts in his typical moto and moves forward. With the title in hand to stay put, I think his mind was running the show versus his heart which was likely screaming for him to charge. I would guess he isn’t thrilled with his Saturday performance but make no mistake, the ultimate goal was achieved. No one will remember or care what his overall result was at yesterday’s race. Everyone will remember he is your 2023 Pro Motocross Champion.
Jo Shimoda was the best he’s been all season. How does a guy suddenly flip a switch like that?
The riding has been there for a bit, but it was connecting all of the dots. He got two good starts which allowed for his recent form to shine. He got on a similar run late in 2022, also. It could be the tracks or maybe he just finds his rhythm with more reps than others. In any case, if he wants to be in the title fight next season, he needs to find this form in May and June, not August.
Speaking of Shimoda, the entire Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team seemed to have some extra juice getting out of the gates at Ironman. Is this just luck, a result of practice, or did the Pro Circuit crew find something extra to help the bikes on starts?
I interviewed Mitch Payton during the second moto and he shed some light on this. He mentioned that leading up to Southwick, they found an engine upgrade that made a big difference. This change could be a big factor when we roll into the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs. There has been a sea of green in the first corner for weeks now.
We saw some signs of life from Tom Vialle again after the Red Bull KTM rider seemed to struggle for a few rounds. Was he just better, or was there something about the track that gave him an edge?
I can’t imagine how difficult it must be to find a winning pace after such a short exposure to the racetrack. That seemed to be easier some weekends than others for Vialle. Watch for 2024 to be a much different dynamic for the 2 time world champ. There is simply no replacement for track time. If KTM can continue to develop that 250 engine, Vialle will be a threat for the title.
Were you surprised with what looked like a lackluster ride from Justin Cooper in the first moto? Yeah, the title was the longest of long shots, but still, 13th is no place for a guy like Cooper. And yes, he did go down early in the race.
He seemed very nervous before the first moto. I have had the privilege of being around him quite a bit before and after these motos and am able to gauge their headspace (or my perception of it). He just seemed tighter and more nervous than normal. If you watch his pre-moto interview, he wasn’t able to enunciate well. That’s a very common sign of nervousness. He knew he had to win and get lucky, too. I didn’t expect him to be carrying a lot of pressure but it felt like he very much was. He didn’t ride like himself in that first moto, plain and simple.
Some riders were launching the tunnel jump, while others were scrubbing and getting back on the ground, and the gas, much sooner. Which method did you see working better?
In the second moto, the outside line in the prior corner became the optimal choice. Going outside made the tunnel jump almost mandatory as it offset the extra distance covered. During the first moto, the inside line could be used and after rolling the tunnel jump, it was about even. When the inside line became less efficient, the dynamic changed. If you found yourself going to the outside line and not jumping, you were losing time. It’s as easy as that. Thinking is a key part of racing at this level. Riders have to stay open to new lines, new approaches and a changing track. Versatility is a valuable tool to wield when needed.