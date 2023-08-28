The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is done and dusted. Two champions were crowned (both with the last name Lawrence) as we saw an exciting season from start to finish. Jett Lawrence capped off the fourth perfect season in AMA Motocross history and his brother Hunter pulled off his first ever Pro Motocross 250cc title of his own. To get an inside look at it all we fired off questions to former pro, Jason Thomas, who was on hand all summer long as a part of the TV broadcast crew. Here is what Thomas had to say about the Pro Motocross finale.

The heat was on at Ironman! How does that affect the racetrack, and did you see any riders who were struggling in the hot temperatures?

Jason Thomas: We were very lucky. Had the race been on Wednesday or Thursday, we would have been in a dangerous heat situation. Luckily, rains rolled through overnight on Friday and dropped the heat and humidity a bit for race day. Was it still hot? Sure. But, it was nothing compared to a Florida summer day where most of these riders train.

As for the track, it was drier and harder than most years. That was a direct result of the stifling heat leading up to the event. This race has been synonymous with inclement weather over the years, leaving the track soft and rutty. This year’s heat wave hardened things and made for a much better racetrack in my opinion. Riders could change lines and be more creative. The typical slot car feel was gone, and that’s a net positive.