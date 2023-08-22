Even with the 450 Class title already clinched by Jett Lawrence, the racing in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship has not lacked excitement. A bad start in the first moto by Lawrence left the door open for Adam Cianciarulo and Aaron Plessinger to lead some laps. Similarly, a bad first moto from Chase Sexton vacated his normal spot on the podium, allowing both Aaron Plessinger and Jason Anderson to score their second overall podium finishes of the season. Here is what the duo had to say at the post-race press conference.

Aaron Plessinger | 4-3 for 2nd overall

AP, our guy man. When you’re in it to win it, you are just a totally different rider. Does your mindset change around the first turn, from being mid-pack to maybe top fifteen, when you are in it you are definitely a different rider. Is that in your mind or just maybe something we are perceiving, maybe it isn’t even there but to us it just looks like you find another gear when you are in it from the start.

Aaron Plessinger: Yeah, I mean my starts haven’t been that great. I had two good ones at Washougal, and I think when you start up there it's easier to stay up there. That first moto today I got stiff around the 20-minute mark, 15-minute mark, and went backwards. But once you get the start, I mean I know I can run good laps with these guys. Obviously, I rode really good that second moto, but I don’t know, I don’t think anything changes I think I just get out front and kind of am able to do my own lines, ride my kind of race. When you start up front it's better than being in the back.

No question about that. No matter what the result is, you are always a fan favorite. You salute the fans every week, you appreciate the effort from those guys, and they appreciate the personality and the enthusiasm that you show and that has to be a big boost in your confidence.

Yeah, yeah for sure. When I am up front like that, they go crazy, and I try to return the favor on the podium. Anywhere I go, if I am up there, they make me feel at home so it's pretty cool. It's pretty cool to see, I love it.