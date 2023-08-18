Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Jamie Ellis

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby

When I get asked to ride a built 450cc engine, I don’t get as excited as you might think. It’s hard to build a 450 without it being unrideable. The parts list isn’t long and distinguished like some other builds, as this one was specifically set for an engine test. Most Garage Builds we have on here include all the little trinkets and doo dads, but this one was a bare minimum build on the outside, as there is enough going on inside of this build to warrant a test. I wasn’t even going to add this to our Garage Build line up, but after I rode it, I thought why not educate some people on how their 450s could be more rideable as well as reliable with some mods done.

PARTS LIST

Crank Works

Plain Bearing Rod (balanced and polished crank for the offset weight of the piston)

www.crankworks.com

Twisted Development

Custom TD Spec Race Piston, CNC Cylinder Head Porting, Vortex ECU/Tune to Fuel

www.td-racing.com

Twin Air

Intake System

www.twinair.com

FMF

4.1 Complete Exhaust System

www.fmfracing.com

Sano Metal Finishing

Super Finished Transmission

www.sanometalfinishing.com

VP Racing Fuels

Pro 6 HT Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com

Viscid Design

Twisted Development Custom Graphic Kit

www.visciddesign.com

Dunlop

MX34 Rear 120/80-19 13 PSI

MX34 Front 80/100-21 13.5 PSI

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Pro Taper

SX Race bend EVO handlebars

www.protaper.com

The Bike