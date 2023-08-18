Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build

August 18, 2023 2:00pm | by: , &

Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Jamie Ellis

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby

When I get asked to ride a built 450cc engine, I don’t get as excited as you might think. It’s hard to build a 450 without it being unrideable. The parts list isn’t long and distinguished like some other builds, as this one was specifically set for an engine test. Most Garage Builds we have on here include all the little trinkets and doo dads, but this one was a bare minimum build on the outside, as there is enough going on inside of this build to warrant a test. I wasn’t even going to add this to our Garage Build line up, but after I rode it, I thought why not educate some people on how their 450s could be more rideable as well as reliable with some mods done.

PARTS LIST

Crank Works

Plain Bearing Rod (balanced and polished crank for the offset weight of the piston)
www.crankworks.com

Twisted Development

Custom TD Spec Race Piston, CNC Cylinder Head Porting, Vortex ECU/Tune to Fuel
www.td-racing.com

Twin Air

Intake System
www.twinair.com

FMF

4.1 Complete Exhaust System
www.fmfracing.com

Sano Metal Finishing

Super Finished Transmission
www.sanometalfinishing.com

VP Racing Fuels

Pro 6 HT Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com

Viscid Design

Twisted Development Custom Graphic Kit
www.visciddesign.com

Dunlop

MX34 Rear 120/80-19 13 PSI
MX34 Front 80/100-21 13.5 PSI
www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Pro Taper

SX Race bend EVO handlebars
www.protaper.com

The Bike

  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  Kris Keefer talks with Jamie Ellis
    Kris Keefer talks with Jamie Ellis Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  Kris Keefer
    Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  Kris Keefer
    Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens
  2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
    2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build Spencer Owens

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

