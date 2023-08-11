Canvas MX Provides Unique Opportunity for Ty Masterpool to Help Fund His 2023 Season

As an ex-privateer, Canvas MX Founder Michael Leib, understood these hurdles and knew he wanted to help Masterpool's privateer efforts, so he created a sponsorship campaign to help fund Masterpool's privateer racing, this being Racer Replica jerseys. After each round of the Motocross series, Masterpool's replica jerseys go up for sale on the Canvas MX website for purchase and every jersey purchased is personally signed by Masterpool. Masterpool receives all proceeds of each jersey sale to help fund his way to each round. This is something that has never been done in the industry and cannot be done by any other gear company besides Canvas MX..