Jay Wilson to Race Final 3 Pro Motocross Rounds with Star Yamaha

Euros Tanel Leok and Harri Kullas are looking to attempt to qualify for their first AMA Motocross event this weekend at the Unadilla national, and now add in Australian Jay Wilson to the mix!

Wilson, who is leading the All-Japan Motocross Championship, will compete in the final three AMA Pro Motocross Championship rounds with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. Wilson will be competing aboard a #906 Yamaha YZ450F and it sounds like he could provide feedback and help the team develop the all-new generation YZ450F machine.

The full press release from Yamaha is below:

Jay Wilson Makes Pro Motocross Debut at Unadilla

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing adds Jay Wilson to their 450 team roster for the remaining three rounds of the 2023 Pro Motocross season

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Racing is pleased to announce that Jay Wilson will join Dylan Ferrandis and fill in for the injured Eli Tomac at the remaining three rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship, part of the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship.

The 29-year-old from Australia brings with him a wealth of experience. In addition to being a Junior World Motocross Champion, he has multiple national motocross and supercross titles in Australia and New Zealand. Last year he and his family moved to Japan for a role with Yamaha as a racer and development rider, where Wilson enjoyed a stellar debut season in the All-Japan Motocross Championship. He won 15 of 16 motos aboard the YZ250F for a dominant title campaign in the 2022 IA2 250cc Championship, and this year has moved up to the 450 class with the new Yamaha Factory Innovation Team. He now looks forward to making his debut in the Pro Motocross Championship during the last three rounds of the 2023 season with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team before resuming his championship run in Japan.

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager:

“We’re happy to have Jay come in for the final three outdoor rounds. He brings with him a lot of experience, and it will be great to have his feedback and two riders again on the 450 team to help keep moving our program forward.”

Jay Wilson – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing: