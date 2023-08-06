Results Archive
MXGP of
Finland
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Results
Motocross
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 12
MXGP of
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 13
Motocross
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 19
MXGP of
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Aug 20
Weege Show: 2023 Loretta Lynn's - We Got the 50s In!

August 6, 2023 9:00am | by:

Call Guinness because we might have crammed more racing into one day at Loretta's than any race ever. In a makeup for massive rain delays on Thursday and Friday, opening ceremonies began at 6 a.m. on Saturday and riding continued all the way through the final moments of daylight at 8 p.m. Which meant the 50 parents, who argued that they needed to get in a third moto, actually got what they wanted! Jason Weigandt wraps it up, all brought to you by RaceTech.com.

