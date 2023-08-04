EVS Sports Unveils Premium Vision Protection Motocross Goggles

Legacy Youth Goggle

The younger sibling to the Legacy Pro, the Legacy Youth goggle offers a compact design tailored for your enthusiastic young ripper, packed with top-notch features. The AirFlex frame is meticulously crafted through injection molding, allowing it to effortlessly conform to the shape of your face, providing enhanced comfort. The custom outriggers are specifically designed to evenly distribute pressure, while the goggles feature dual-density foam lined with fleece, ensuring a snug and pleasant fit effectively absorbing sweat. Carefully positioned ventilation ports guarantee optimal airflow, maintaining clear visibility. The ClearView polycarbonate lens offers exceptional clarity as it is both shatterproof and optically precise. Additionally, the lens is treated with F2 coating, providing anti-fog and anti-scratch. Legacy Youth Goggles come with a clear lens with tear-off pins & clips and a goggle bag.



Origin Goggle

Whether you’re riding on the track or the trail, essential features like moisture-wicking comfort, a wide view and a lens that can withstand impact are provided in the Origin Goggle to ensure riders have clear and safe vision. The AirFlex frame is molded using injection techniques, enabling it to seamlessly adapt to the contours of your face for superior comfort. The plush triple-layer foam design effectively draws moisture away using the fleece-lining to prevent sweat buildup. The ClearView lens made of specially formulated high optical quality polycarbonate ensures remarkable clarity due to its shatterproof nature and precise optical quality. Moreover, the lens is treated with an F2 coating, offering protection against fogging and scratches. The Origin Goggles come with a smoke lens with tear-off pins & clips and a goggle bag.

Every pair of EVS Sports goggles complies with the EN 1938 standard, which ensures they meet the necessary safety criteria for protecting the eyes during off-road motorcycling. These goggles feature a 45mm elastic strap that can be adjusted and has a silicone lining to provide optimal grip. Moreover, they are designed to be race-ready and can easily accommodate tear-offs, whether they are standard or laminated. Furthermore, they are specifically engineered to securely fit most helmets without affecting their overall fit.