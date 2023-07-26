Legends Celebrate 40th Anniversary of MXGP Promotion by Luongo Family

This eventful introduction of the evening concluded with a family photo of Giuseppe Luongo and all the legends of the sports, from the past to today, with 44 Motocross World Championship victories between them. The mutual respect between these legends of the sport and Giuseppe Luongo, who propelled motocross to this current and impressive level, was palpable and a beautiful image for motocross.

Following this intense and emotional introduction of the evening, the dinner could start in a pleased and joyful atmosphere. People also enjoyed the photo booth as they were thrilled to mark this event and wrote messages in a book dedicated to Giuseppe Luongo where everyone could add their own shared memories with him. Every guest then was gifted with a special bottle of red wine customised with a special label including each companies’ logos from these 40 years of Motocross World Championship Promotion.

The event perfectly immortalised these astonishing 40 years of devotion to motocross and its promotion by Giuseppe Luongo who started in 1983 by organising and promoting international events. The first international event was in Ponte a Egola in August 1983, the event was a huge success with more than 20,000 spectators, after that Luongo created his own company GLO (Giuseppe Luongo Organization) and organized two of the most popular series of that era, the ‘Masters of Motocross’ and ‘SuperMotocross’. After taking charge of all Italian International Motocross events, Mr Luongo reached a turning point in his career when he promoted the successful 1986 Motocross of Nations, which took place in Maggiora, Italy. In the years that followed history has been made with the foundation of Action Group first and the signature of the agreement with the FIM first to manage the television rights of the FIM Motocross World Championship, then to manage the full promotion of the Supercross and Motocross World Championships. The actions taken during these 40 years saw the rise of the FIM Motocross World Championship to high standards level that no one could have imagined at the time.

The story carries on as 2002 marked the creation of Youthstream, now called Infront Moto Racing with David Luongo becoming Infront Moto Racing CEO to continue the work of his father and keep growing the beautiful sport of Motocross to new heights.