Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Kay De Wolf
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Articles
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Jul 30
Articles
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Jul 31
Articles
Weege Show: Washougal Preview with Kitchen, Brown, Sexton, Nichols, Beaton and more.

July 22, 2023 1:40am | by:

Jason Weigandt visits with Chase Sexton, Carson Brown, Colt Nichols, Levi Kitchen, Jed Beaton and more ahead of the Motosport.com Washougal National. So many things are happening this weekend, from Yamaha's 50th Anniversary YZ celebration to a two-stroke "race within the race" to the standard "Can anyone beat the Lawrence brothers?" theme that accompanies every weekend. Should be a good one from The Shoug! All brought to you by Honda's CRF250R and CRF450R. Makes winning look easy!

