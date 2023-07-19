Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Jul 31
Articles
Full Schedule
Redux: News and Notes From Spring Creek

July 19, 2023 12:00pm
by:

16 for #32

At the Spring Creek National, Justin Cooper claimed the race win in the second 250 Class moto, earning his second moto win of the season and the 16th of his Pro Motocross career. The #32 earned his 36th Pro Motocross overall podium as he finished 4-1 for second overall.

Hunter’s Fifth of ‘23

Hunter Lawrence earned his sixth moto win of the ’23 season (and 13th of his career) in moto one, then finished second in moto two to claim the overall win. It was the fifth overall win of the season for the #96 and the sixth of his Pro Motocross career. Passing his title rivals en route to the race win was a pretty impressive ride as we know the Austrailian has been dealing with a rib injury this season. Hunter Lawrence is currently tied for 36th on the all-time 125/250cc Pro Motocross overall wins list. The win was also Hunter’s 18th overall Pro Motocross podium of his career.

#96 Back With Extra Red

Hunter Lawrence’s 1-2 day coupled with a 5-8 day from Haiden Deegan allowed the Honda HRC rider to reclaim the 250 Class championship lead. Deegan entered the seventh round with a five-point lead on his competitor, but Hunter Lawrence gained 18 points more than Deegan and left Minnesota with a 13-point gap. Will “Hunta” go on another run or will Deegan fight back this weekend in Washington?

Hunter Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence Align Media

Jett Streaks Continues

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence’s perfect streak continues, as the #18 has now clicked off 14 straight moto wins to start the season. His 14-race win-streak is currently the longest win streak that is not a part of perfect season, as we have seen riders get to 13 straight and not get to 14 straight (most notably Jeremy McGrath in the 1996 250SX supercross season). Jettson lead all 17 laps in both the motos, as he now builds his consecutive laps led streak since…the High Point National!

The #18 Honda HRC has been in first every lap since the halfway mark of the second moto at High Point Raceway, meaning he has clicked off 105 straight laps in the lead. He started the season off by leading the first 95 laps of the season (perfect through the first six motos) until Ken Roczen lead laps in both motos at the round four High Point National.

RoundEventMotoTotal Laps in MotoTotal Riders to Lead LapsOther/Notes
Rd 1Fox Raceway NationalMoto 1151Lawrence led all 15 laps & won95 straight to start the season for Jett, then Roczen led 6 laps
Moto 2151Lawrence led all 15 laps & won
Rd 2Hangtown Motocross ClassicMoto 1161Lawrence led all 16 laps & won
Moto 2161Lawrence led all 16 laps & won
Rd 3Thunder Valley NatioalMoto 1151Lawrence led all 15 laps & won
Moto 2151Lawrence led all 15 laps & won
Rd 4High Point NationalMoto 1152Jett led the first 3, Roczen led the next 6 then Jett led the final 6 laps & won
Moto 2162Roczen led the first 10, then Jett led the final 6 & won105 straight for Jett Lawrence
Rd 5RedBud NationalMoto 1171Lawrence led all 17 laps & won
Moto 2161Lawrence led all 16 laps & won
Rd 6Southwick NaitonalMoto 1161Lawrence led all 16 laps & won
Moto 2161Lawrence led all 16 laps & won
Rd 7Spring Creek NationalMoto 1171Lawrence led all 17 laps & won
Moto 2171Lawrence led all 17 laps & won

Through seven rounds, Jett Lawrence has led 206 of the 222 laps completed so far in the 450 Class. Roczen (16 total laps led) is the only other rider to have led at least one full lap.

Yesterday, Jason Weigandt dug into the most consecutive laps led in a single premier class AMA Motocross championship season, so give that a read if you missed it. Jett’s laps leading streaks are the fourth (currently 105 laps) and fifth-longest (97 laps from first three rounds) streaks in AMA Motocross history.

After just seven races on his CRF450R, Jett Lawrence sits tied for 26th on the all-time premier class AMA Motocross wins list. Of the riders that started the motos over the weekend, Jett Lawrence is the active leader now with seven 450cc overall wins over Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandissix apiece.

Other Stats and Things to Point Out

Shimoda’s 14th

Jo Shimoda finished 2-3 for third overall, his 14th career overall podium finish in Pro Motocross.

Ferrandis’ 17th

Dylan Ferrandis finished 5-3 for third overall, his fifth overall podium of the season and the 17th of his 450 Class Pro Motocross career.

Sexton’s 18th

Chase Sexton finished 2-2 for second overall, his fourth overall podium of the season and the 18th of his 450 Class Pro Motocross career.

  • Chase Sexton
    Chase Sexton Align Media
  • Dylan Ferrandis
    Dylan Ferrandis Align Media

Forkner and Brown’s Returns

Austin Forkner and Pierce Brown both made their respective returns to racing as they both made their ’23 Pro Motocross season debuts. Forkner finished 11-9 for ninth overall. Brown finished 9-16 for 12th overall.

Bennick’s Maiden 3

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Daxton Bennick has officially wrapped up the first stint of his pro career. Bennick raced the RedBud, Southwick, and Spring Creek Nationals, finishing 10-9-17-12-14-10 in his first six motos. Bennick scored 54 points (gaining 18 in Minnesota), but he entered his third pro race with 36 points, meaning he still remains eligible for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in two weeks. Now, the #241 will set his sights on Loretta Lynn’s where he will be competing in the Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport classes before racing the final three rounds of Pro Motocross.

Daxton Bennick
Daxton Bennick Align Media

Crockett Myers’ Debut

Crockett Myers made his Pro Motocross debut aboard a KTM 450 SX-F, finishing 35-33 for 37th overall.

Crockett Myers
Crockett Myers Align Media

Awards

FMF Privateer Power Award

Ty Masterpool | 8-6 for 6th overall

RC Hard Charger Award

Luca Marsalisi | 32nd to 16th in moto 1

SMX Standings Update

Through 24 rounds (of 31) of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), Chase Sexton has a 64-point lead over Aaron Plessinger, now second place in the qualifying standings. Plessinger passed Cooper Webb, whose Pro Motocross season is over after a split from KTM, to take over P2. Jett Lawrence is now fifth place after his 14 straight moto wins to start the Pro Motocross season. Garret Marchbanks has moved into 20th place for the time being.

Hunter Lawrence continues to lead the 250SMX standings over now P2 RJ Hampshire by 58 points. Jalek Swoll has moved into 20th place for the time being.

SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 546 25
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 482 22
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 451 20
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 416 18
5Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 350 17
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 484 25
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 426 22
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 415 20
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 370 18
5Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 329 17
Full Standings

Vlog/Videos

Haiden Deegan

Chase Sexton

ClubLife - The Endless Summer RND 7: the Uphill battle in Millville

RACING A PRO NATIONAL ON A STOCK BIKE - Millville National SM12

GoPro: Grant Harlan lap from qualifying

Weege Show

Best Post-Race Show Ever

Tender’s Members

Motocross Save of the Day - Dylan Ferrandis

"THAT BOY WAS PISSED OFF!" SPRING CREEK MX REWIND // Bubba's World w/ James Stewart

Carmichael and Villopoto’s podcast on Spring Creek: Takeaways and analysis from Spring Creak Pro Motocross Rd. 7 | Title 24 Podcast | Motorsports on NBC

