16 for #32

At the Spring Creek National, Justin Cooper claimed the race win in the second 250 Class moto, earning his second moto win of the season and the 16th of his Pro Motocross career. The #32 earned his 36th Pro Motocross overall podium as he finished 4-1 for second overall.

Hunter’s Fifth of ‘23

Hunter Lawrence earned his sixth moto win of the ’23 season (and 13th of his career) in moto one, then finished second in moto two to claim the overall win. It was the fifth overall win of the season for the #96 and the sixth of his Pro Motocross career. Passing his title rivals en route to the race win was a pretty impressive ride as we know the Austrailian has been dealing with a rib injury this season. Hunter Lawrence is currently tied for 36th on the all-time 125/250cc Pro Motocross overall wins list. The win was also Hunter’s 18th overall Pro Motocross podium of his career.

#96 Back With Extra Red

Hunter Lawrence’s 1-2 day coupled with a 5-8 day from Haiden Deegan allowed the Honda HRC rider to reclaim the 250 Class championship lead. Deegan entered the seventh round with a five-point lead on his competitor, but Hunter Lawrence gained 18 points more than Deegan and left Minnesota with a 13-point gap. Will “Hunta” go on another run or will Deegan fight back this weekend in Washington?