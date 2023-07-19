Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Jul 31
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: My Loretta's Story - Part 2

July 19, 2023 3:35pm | by: &

With the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship right around the corner, it's nearly time to see the sports' top amateurs square off for the biggest race of the year. Just about every rider on the AMA Pro Motocross circuit is a Loretta Lynn's graduate and each of them have their own unique story to share from the Ranch. We asked Haiden Deegan, Justin Cooper, Levi Kitchen, Garrett Marchbanks, Daxton Bennick, Phil Nicoletti, Preston Kilroy, Talon Hawkins, Grant Harlan, and Pierce Brown to recount some of their favorite memories and tell us what makes Loretta's so special.

Video: Kellen Brauer
Edit: Donnie Southers

If you missed our first episode with Sexton, Vohland, Plessinger, Swoll, and Braswell, check it out here.

