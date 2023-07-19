Following the 2023 Spring Creek National, we spoke to Ty Masterpool, Garrett Marchbanks, and Grant Harlan about track conditions and what they thought about the way the day played out. This trio just barely missed the top five, placing sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively, in the 450 class overall. However, this doesn’t affect their determination, as the riders all improved in one way or another from the previous week at Southwick. Masterpool, Marchbanks, and Harlan are getting hungry, each eager to continue climbing the points ladder this season as we crawl even closer to the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Ty Masterpool | 8-6 for 6th overall

Racer X: All right Ty, 8-6 day, maybe not what you were looking for but still fairly solid, right?

Ty Masterpool: Yeah, pretty good, second in the first qualifying and then I think sixth in the second [session]. And then I kind of just made small mistakes, not really too happy on my riding today but still managed sixth overall so that was good. But just made small mistakes—tipped over in a corner, small stuff like that, that I am kind of bummed on.

What happened that second moto at the bottom of the hill? Just lost the front end or what was it?

Yeah, I was trying to take the inside and it was super loose and just washed the front, and then it took me a while to get up because I was up a hill, so I struggled getting up.

Is it interesting in your own mind to be this close to top five in points, are you paying attention to that at all? Or are you just taking it week by week still?

Mainly taking it week by week, just me versus me. I am very blessed to be in sixth, but I am kind of bummed on my riding. Kind of bummed on the day, just small mistakes that I need to clean up that I don’t make at home, I don’t really tip over in corners and stuff like that. But definitely very blessed and thankful to be in sixth.