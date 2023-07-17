Watch: Spring Creek National Moto Highlights & Results
Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports
Video highlights from the seventh round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Spring Creek National was also the 24th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Hunter Lawrence (1-2) claimed his fourth overall win of the season and retook the points lead in the process. The #96 claimed the win over Justin Cooper (4-1 on Yamaha for second overall) and Jo Shimoda (2-3 on Kawasaki).
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win as he continues his perfect moto win streak (now 14 straight) to start the season. Chase Sexton (2-2 on Honda for second overall) and Dylan Ferrandis (3-3 for third overall on Yamaha) rounded out the overall podium once again.
Check out the post-race videos for the Spring Creek National.
Spring Creek National
250 Class Highlights
450 Class Highlights
Extended Highlights
SMX Insider Post-Race - Spring Creek National
Post Race Press Conference | Spring Creek National 2023 | Pro Motocross
Overall Results
Spring Creek - 250July 15, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|4 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|2 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|3 - 6
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|7 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
Spring Creek - 450July 15, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|5 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|4 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|7 - 5
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|260
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|247
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|240
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|240
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|239
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|350
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|269
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|246
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|206
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|174