Motocross
Southwick
Articles
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Jul 30
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Spring Creek National Moto Highlights & Results

July 17, 2023 10:25am | by:
Watch: Spring Creek National Moto Highlights & Results

Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the seventh round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Spring Creek National was also the 24th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). 

Hunter Lawrence (1-2) claimed his fourth overall win of the season and retook the points lead in the process. The #96 claimed the win over Justin Cooper (4-1 on Yamaha for second overall) and Jo Shimoda (2-3 on Kawasaki).

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win as he continues his perfect moto win streak (now 14 straight) to start the season. Chase Sexton (2-2 on Honda for second overall) and Dylan Ferrandis (3-3 for third overall on Yamaha) rounded out the overall podium once again.

Check out the post-race videos for the Spring Creek National.

Spring Creek National

250 Class Highlights 

450 Class Highlights 

Extended Highlights

SMX Insider Post-Race - Spring Creek National

Post Race Press Conference | Spring Creek National 2023 | Pro Motocross

Overall Results

Motocross

Spring Creek - 250

July 15, 2023
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 2 Honda CRF250R
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 4 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 2 - 3 Kawasaki KX250F
4 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 3 - 6 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
5 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 7 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Motocross

Spring Creek - 450

July 15, 2023
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 2 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 5 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 4 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
5 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 7 - 5 Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 260
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 247
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 240
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 240
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 239
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 350
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 269
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 246
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 206
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 174
Full Standings
