Millville is a wrap and tonight on the PulpMX Show presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works, we will break it all down and discuss what was a very interesting day. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in MXGP, SX and MX winner David Vuillemin to the show. We’ll also celebrate ten years (!!!) since the famous Laser Gate show DV was in for way back when.

Chase Sexton went 2-2 for second overall on the day in Minnesota but that doesn’t tell the story of how close he came to winning and breaking his teammate’s streak. Riding as well as he has since the opener, we’ll have Chase on to tell us about how that went, how good does he feel, his frustration level, and more.

James Stewart will call in to tell us how he’s enjoying being back at the races, his analysis of the series so far, stories from back in the day, and more.

Jeremy McGrath’s been busy riding, UTV’ing, and watching the nationals. We’ll have MC on to tell us about the new Kawasaki KX450SR, his thoughts on the nationals, racing DV, and more.

Our guy Wil Hahn, friend of the show will talk about being back at the races with Pierce Brown, working with kids, Colt Nichols racing Washougal, and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube and Racer X Facebook. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the Pulpmx App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

