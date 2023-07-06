For instance, success at Lommel is largely dependent on keeping momentum as high as possible. Riders need to find the perfect balance of being in the berm but not so deep that the tires get buried in the soft sand. You have to maintain traction so the tires can drive out of the corner but avoiding the sinking suction that can occur if you get too deep. It’s a fine line that true sand masters can straddle. It’s absolutely critical for success.

The Wick, on the other hand, doesn’t have the sand depth of Lommel. That firm base reduces the risk of burying the bike and losing momentum. The risk is more of being too low in the berm and spinning in the harder soil. That wheel spin hurts drive exiting the corner and riders lose valuable speed as a result. If a wheel is placed perfectly into a Wick berm, much more deeply than desired at Lommel, the scoop tire will grab and disperse dirt very effectively. It’s the depth and density of the sand that determines how riders attack. The Wick’s hard base that leads right into the apex of the berm presents the opposite problem that Lommel offers. The Wick is a delicate balance of finding traction deep in a berm that’s being pushed further and further outside while Lommel wants riders to stay low and gentle. Being able to discern between the two is a small part of what professional riders must learn but more importantly, the mastery of it separates good pros from great. Reading sand is like reading a code: it’s a mix of art and science that different riders will apply in their own way.