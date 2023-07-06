Whether you call it Southwick, MX338, or more recently The Wick 338, everyone in the motocross world knows what you’re talking about. This track is located just inside the Massachusetts border in the sleepy town of Southwick. There are baseball fields, high schools, and neighborhoods surrounding the infamous layout. It’s a historic piece of land in a historic part of the country.
The Wick is known as the sandiest track on the Pro Motocross calendar, but that’s a bit of a misnomer when considering that reputation. It is sandy, sure, but it’s also hard underneath, creating choppy bumps and difficult conditions. Many European riders would like to compare The Wick to Lommel but they are very different. Lommel is a bottomless pit of sand, the bumps going deeper and deeper as the day grows long. The Wick’s hard base provides a much firmer foundation. Which is better? That’s purely opinion but riders must attack these tracks differently.
For instance, success at Lommel is largely dependent on keeping momentum as high as possible. Riders need to find the perfect balance of being in the berm but not so deep that the tires get buried in the soft sand. You have to maintain traction so the tires can drive out of the corner but avoiding the sinking suction that can occur if you get too deep. It’s a fine line that true sand masters can straddle. It’s absolutely critical for success.
The Wick, on the other hand, doesn’t have the sand depth of Lommel. That firm base reduces the risk of burying the bike and losing momentum. The risk is more of being too low in the berm and spinning in the harder soil. That wheel spin hurts drive exiting the corner and riders lose valuable speed as a result. If a wheel is placed perfectly into a Wick berm, much more deeply than desired at Lommel, the scoop tire will grab and disperse dirt very effectively. It’s the depth and density of the sand that determines how riders attack. The Wick’s hard base that leads right into the apex of the berm presents the opposite problem that Lommel offers. The Wick is a delicate balance of finding traction deep in a berm that’s being pushed further and further outside while Lommel wants riders to stay low and gentle. Being able to discern between the two is a small part of what professional riders must learn but more importantly, the mastery of it separates good pros from great. Reading sand is like reading a code: it’s a mix of art and science that different riders will apply in their own way.
Who’s Hot
Jett. He’s 10-0. Scorching.
Dylan Ferrandis’ RedBud performance was his best of the season. He wasn’t able to match Jett for long but there were a couple of laps where everyone started to get interested.
Haiden Deegan won the first overall of his career and celebrated accordingly. This kid is good.
Levi Kitchen snagged a moto two win and is entering a track where he rides well. Kitchen is moving over to Mitch Payton’s Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad next year and could be a real contender.
Dax Bennick had a great pro debut, setting the fastest lap in qualifying and finishing top ten overall in a deep 250 field.
Seth Hammaker’s 8th place might not be what he’s ultimately aiming for but he was legit.
Wildcat Racing was inside the top 12 for most of the day, no doubt having its ceiling raised by PulpMX.
Who’s Not
Hunter Lawrence lawn darted himself in the second moto and was unable to compete. His worst fears were avoided, though, and he looks to be back for Southwick’s sandfest.
Cooper Webb missed Red Bud with an undisclosed injury. We still await news of his return date.
Adam Cianciarulo was set up for a strong day coming off a breakout High Point weekend. A crash that laid his Kawi SR450 in front of Ty Masterpool derailed that.
Bold Predictions
The Deegan’s launch “MXON 2023”, a YouTube short series centered around Haiden’s push to be on Team USA this October.
John Dowd goes 8-7 for 6th overall on board a 1996 Boyesen-tuned YZ250.
WSX signs a preliminary agreement with Elon Musk to host their season opening round on Mars in 2033.
Jason Anderson googles “how and when do I receive Dad strength” after tough conditions in his return to racing.
My Picks
250
Levi Kitchen
Hunter Lawrence
Haiden Deegan
450
Jett Law
Chase
Dylan