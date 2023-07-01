Jason Weigandt walks and talks to wrap up the 2023 50th Anniversary Edition of the FMF RedBud National, perhaps the most exciting race of the season so far in Pro Motocross, with great anticipation of Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson's returns to racing, great action (behind Jett Lawrence, at least!) in the 450 class, and a new winner in the 250 division, under shocking circumstances. Brought to you by D.I.D. Chains. What drives you?