A year ago, Grant Harlan was struggling to even make 250 mains in Monster Energy Supercross. In 2023, he made 13 450 mains! That got him into the lucrative top 20 in points, and he's doing even better in Pro Motocross, where he sits 10th in points. Yes, lots of factory riders are out, but at Thunder Valley, Harlan was pressuring Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb late in the second moto!

This all bodes well as the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship looms, which will pay big money to all the riders who qualify. Harlan currently sits 13th in combined AMA Supercross and AMA Motocross points, so he's looking at an automatic bid into the SMX playoffs (top 20 in points are guaranteed entry). As an example, 13th in points at the end of SMX pays $34,000, plus every week the riders in the races will make a couple grand, so Harlan could easily pocket $40-$50k if he keeps this up. That's not all! Harlan is also racing FIM World Supercross, starting this weekend. More races, more mo ney!

Jason Weigandt called up the rider who grew up in Hawaii to get more info on his season, and what's to come.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by Yoshimura, Leatt, On Track School, Steel City Men's Clinic, and the WD-40 brand. Also, be sure to visit RacerXBrand.com and check out our all-new spring line of apparel.