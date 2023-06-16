Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Live Now
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Combined Qualifying
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Combined Qualifying
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Matti Jorgensen
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Sun Jun 25
Articles
Upcoming
WSX
British GP
Sat Jul 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok (Indonesia)
Sun Jul 2
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Chatting with Roczen, Masterpool, JCoop and More

June 16, 2023 10:20pm | by:

No riding on press day for the High Point National, due to some rain, but we still got plenty of media time for the walk and talk, with Ty Masterpool, Ken Roczen, Garrett Marchbanks, Phil Nicoletti, Jordon Smith, Chase Yentzer, Lorenzo Locurcio, Preston Kilroy, Justin Cooper and more talking about their week. Does Ty have pressure to keep his hair looking good for his sponsor, Sport Clips. Thanks to Honda for the support. Check out the race-winning line of CRF450R and CRF250R motorcycles at your powersports.honda.com dealer. They make winning look easy!

