I THINK Justin Cooper showed me something at Lakewood.

Justin Cooper’s only got four 250MX wins to his credit and over 30 podiums. And he’s been the fastest qualifier like, 146 times (math might be off a bit but you get the point). To be that fast and have that many podiums but only have four wins is weird. He’s definitely been, in the past, a rider who's ridden better when he’s gotten the start. Mike LaRocco, he’s not. So, this weekend when he went over the bars (that was weird) at the end of the first lap while leading and didn’t move up through the pack that quickly, well that was sort of expected. But then Cooper, who had front brake issues, fixed the lever and started clicking off laps and moving up. It was a great ride and most of his passes came late.

I KNOW RJ Hampshire has not figured “it” out yet.

RJ winning this 250MX title would be an awesome story for sure and after that seasoning-opening moto win, we had him on the PulpMX Show and yeah, I have to admit, I thought maybe it had come together for him. Speed and fitness are two things you have to have to win championships and he’s got that. It’s the other “stuff” he’s never figured out and this weekend, he crashed in both motos and had to really ride hard to finish 8-7. He just never gives up and he’s exciting to watch. He’s also 43 points down after three races with an average first lap position of 16.5. Welcome to the world of RJ Hampshire.

I KNOW Haiden Deegan can’t continue to ride like he did in the first moto at Thunder Valley.

Deegan won a moto at Hangtown last week. It was a great ride and signified his arrival as a top-level guy outdoors to me. I thought 2024 would be a year for him to win races and challenge for a title but oops, it’s here now! So, when I saw him in the first moto with his head on a swivel, cross-jumping and moving around in front of Hunter Lawrence, I wasn’t a fan. Hunter set him up nicely also to get by and pull away. Not sure what Haiden was doing there, it was a bit like that Detroit SX heat race. He appears to lose his rational thought from time to time. What I do KNOW though, is if he keeps riding like that, one of these guys like Lawrence or Hampshire will just clean him out. There’s fighting for your position on the last lap and then there’s what he was doing. Hopefully his dad or someone will just pull him aside and point out that’s a tactic that’s not going to work out in his favor.