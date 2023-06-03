Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Hangtown MX in Rancho Cordova, California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It's going to be a hot one today in Northern California as temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-90s Fahrenheit. It will be the first real summer test for everyone coming fresh off Monster Energy AMA Supercross and being greeted with two scalding 30-minute plus two lap motos at just the second round of Pro Motocross.

Of course, a lot of talk will center around Honda HRC's Chase Sexton who is going to miss this round and potentially more after crashing on Tuesday earlier this week and suffering a concussion. The team also announced that Sexton is also dealing with the mononucleosis virus. Even if he only misses this one race, that is 50 potential points left on the table for someone to scoop up. His teammate Jett Lawrence made his 450 class debut last weekend and went 1-1 and rolls into this weekend with a lot of momentum that could see things extend even further over now nearest competitor Dylan Ferrandis who is already 10 points down.

The 250 class packs a lot more parity though as Hunter Lawrence comes off 3-1 scores to win the opener, but several more riders would like something to say about that. Home races for Max Vohland and Michael Mosiman could boost them to success today or perhaps last week's first moto winner RJ Hampshire will find the top step again. There's also Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle, Jo Shimoda, and many more riders who had solid openers and could breakthrough at any point. Maybe today is the day!

We'll have the first round of qualifying kick off here shortly with coverage of Race Day Live on Peacock beginning soon after that. Check the broadcast schedule below to stay up to date on when to watch and check back in here throughout the day for further updates from the racetrack.