KTM Releases 2024 Enduro Range

The following press release is from KTM:

Challenge Accepted! The 2024 KTM Enduro Range Is Here To Redefine Limits

Sporting 95% new components, the 2024 KTM Enduro range is moving the goalposts further than ever before. Featuring an all-new frame, revolutionary closed-cartridge suspension, refined bodywork, LED headlight, industry-defining technology, and two new models, the latest generation of KTM Enduro machines is ready to accept any challenge.

With over three decades of racing experience and more than 126 World Enduro titles in the trophy cabinet, KTM has remained the weapon of choice when it comes to taking on the world’s toughest terrain. For the 2024 model year, the KTM Enduro range continues to raise the bar in the areas of performance, development, and innovation with its most radical transformation to date.

An all-new hydro-formed, laser-cut, and robot-welded frame forms the backbone of the 2024 KTM Enduro range. This brings new longitudinal and torsional flex parameters for unmatched rider feedback, energy absorption, and straight-line stability to the riding experience but also provides the foundation on which the 2024 model range is built.

Upfront, the full range now boasts an all-new 48 mm WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring fork, featuring a new mid-valve piston concept that optimizes oil flow within the cartridge.

The KTM Enduro models continue to feature the proven PDS shock system, which for 2024, is updated and optimized to work fluidly with the new frame concept. This is mated to a new WP XPLOR PDS rear shock.

As an industry first, the suspension at both ends remains fully adjustable for compression and damping by way of hand clickers, without the need for any tools, and easy set preload adjustability on the rear.

An all-new lightweight 2-piece subframe, constructed from a combination of polyamide and reinforced aluminum, delivers outstanding handling and rider feedback, as well as remarkable robustness. All electronic components, including an all-new Offroad Control Unit, are fully integrated into the subframe for easy access and improved protection.

At the surface level, the 2024 KTM Enduro range benefits from new bodywork all around. This has been developed with input from the FMF KTM Factory racers to deliver an improved rider triangle for better knee contact, especially when standing on the pegs.

A new front fender design now also features mud-repelling fins for expelling dirt and mud from hitting the rider or radiators, while a new transparent, polythene (XPE) fuel tank (2.24-gallon/8.5-liter 4-stroke and 2.37-gallon/9-liter 2-stroke) provides easyfuel level monitoring and completes the bodywork package.

Monitoring the electronics comes courtesy of a totally independent OCU under the seat, which replaces the use of electronic fuses and relays. In the event of any electrical component failure, the outputs are deactivated individually, with the error status of each unit indicated by a red or green LED light. ​This makes for quick and easy troubleshooting on the trail.

In terms of engines, the 2-stroke model range once again takes its place as the leader of the oil-burners, debuting new electronic Throttle Body Injection technology. Dubbed TBI for short, it provides almost carburetor levels of ultra-smooth power delivery, while eliminating the need for re-jetting at different altitudes.

The reed valve case has also received an important design update, with new plastic flaps on the outside of the reed valve case for improved sealing of the intake tract. This new design avoids fuel excess in extreme up- or downhill sections which could lead to the fueling running rich.

A beneficial side effect of the new electronic fuel injection and the ECU is implementing the new electronic exhaust control, allowing for two different engine maps, selectable via an optional Map Select switch.

The 2024 KTM XC-W 2-stroke range will once again consist of the following model lineup: