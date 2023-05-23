Racer X Films: Stopwatch Nationals
May 23, 2023 2:30pm | by: Kellen Brauer
The action is heating up in California as we're just days away from the start of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Several teams and riders headed out to Perris Raceway on Monday in a private session where the Stopwatch Nationals really were in full force. Watch riders like Caden Braswell, Kyle Chisholm, Adam Cianciarulo, Derek Drake, RJ Hampshire, Talon Hawkins, Derek Kelley, Max Miller, Michael Mosiman, Carson Mumford, Fredrik Noren, Aaron Plessinger, Ryder DiFrancesco, Dilan Schwartz, Jo Shimoda, Jalek Swoll, Joshua Varize, Tom Vialle, Maximus Vohland, and Robbie Wageman shredding.
Film/edit: Kellen Brauer
Images: Spencer Owens