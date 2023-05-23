Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 4
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Stopwatch Nationals

May 23, 2023 2:30pm | by:

The action is heating up in California as we're just days away from the start of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Several teams and riders headed out to Perris Raceway on Monday in a private session where the Stopwatch Nationals really were in full force. Watch riders like Caden Braswell, Kyle Chisholm, Adam Cianciarulo, Derek Drake, RJ Hampshire, Talon Hawkins, Derek Kelley, Max Miller, Michael Mosiman, Carson Mumford, Fredrik Noren, Aaron Plessinger, Ryder DiFrancesco, Dilan Schwartz, Jo Shimoda, Jalek Swoll, Joshua Varize, Tom Vialle, Maximus Vohland, and Robbie Wageman shredding.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Images: Spencer Owens

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now