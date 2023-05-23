Mattia Guadagnini Undergoes Surgery on Broken Arm from MXGP of France Crash

The following press release is from GasGas:

Mattia Guadagnini Sidelined With Arm Injury

Guadagnini Undergoes Surgery In France.

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing's Mattia Guadagnini has undergone surgery on his arm, following a hard crash at the seventh stop of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship in France. Guadagnini suffered a broken humerus in the fall that occurred late in the second moto.

Guadagnini was having a banner year aboard his MC 450F – he showed podium speed on more than one occasion and secured his first trophy of the campaign at the recent Grand Prix of Spain. It was at that race that '101' led his first laps of the season as well, so momentum was on his side as he entered the Grand Prix of France. It was put to good use in the first moto, but his progress was halted in moto two.

All at Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing would like to wish Guadagnini a speedy recovery. The team is committed to supporting him in his recovery and aiding him in his quest to return to the podium.

Davide De Carli (Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager):