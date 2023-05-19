Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Pro Motocross Prep at Glen Helen

May 19, 2023 1:10pm | by:

Stopwatch Nationals are in full swing with just one weekend off between Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross. Several riders hit the track at Glen Helen Raceway yesterday to get their motos in and work on settings. Watch as Adam Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger, Tom Vialle, Jo Shimoda, Michael Mosiman, Maximus Vohland, Carson Mumford, Ryder DiFrancesco, Jett Reynolds, Joshua Varize, and Caden Braswell all go to work.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Image: Spencer Owens

