Racer X Films: Pro Motocross Prep at Glen Helen
May 19, 2023 1:10pm | by: Kellen Brauer
Stopwatch Nationals are in full swing with just one weekend off between Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross. Several riders hit the track at Glen Helen Raceway yesterday to get their motos in and work on settings. Watch as Adam Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger, Tom Vialle, Jo Shimoda, Michael Mosiman, Maximus Vohland, Carson Mumford, Ryder DiFrancesco, Jett Reynolds, Joshua Varize, and Caden Braswell all go to work.
Film/edit: Kellen Brauer
Image: Spencer Owens