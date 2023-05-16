Justin at East Rutherford you told me you were starting to feel it. Since then, everything has started to come around. What’s it like, knowing the life changes you’ve had, the season you’ve had, all you’ve gone through, and now here you are on the podium.

Justin Hill: It’s kind of crazy. Like you said, a lot of life has happened to me in the last two and a half years since I’ve been away from the sport. I’ve got two kids, all of this major life stuff. I was a cop, I was doing all of this other stuff and not riding at all. I was just doing hill climbs here and there with the Matt Musgrove series, the Moto Climb Super Series, and that was a lot of fun and it kind of gave me the itch back again last summer. It was a building block year. I really wanted to get my feet wet and just keep it on two wheels for the whole year and not have any big get offs. I only had one round, in Phoenix, where I tweaked my back and that was the only race I didn’t feel 100 percent. That was it. That usually doesn’t happen for me, other years have been way more rough than that. I feel what really contributes to that is the atmosphere we have over at Team Tedder. They really support me, and they love this stuff. They provided the atmosphere I needed to come back.

Justin, each week the last three weeks you’ve improved. How much testing do you do with Team Tedder? Is that a factor, improving the bike?

It’s quite the opposite. We can test as much as we request, and we’re able to obtain most things that we ask for, but I honestly stopped thinking about it. I kinda chased some things that aren’t really there for me, and I don’t even know if I need it. So, I just kind of left it alone and quite honestly I took a lot more time off during the week than I ever had during my career. And Dakota (Tedder, Team Manager) kind of spearheaded that. He was like “Dude, you look tired.” I was like “Well, I feel tired!” I was worked. For me, if I was off the bike, I was in the gym twice a day. I just took the year so seriously that I think I was making a mistake. So not to shoot your question down, it was pretty much the opposite of what you said. Less riding and not testing much, and then I just rode. It got to the point where I had tons more bike feel. I was so confident by the end of this thing. I wish I could do 10 more of these.

Five years since your first podium, in 2018. What were your expectations coming into the season, and what are your prospects entering the motocross season?

To be honest, I didn’t know where I stood. I was out of the series for so long. You say five years since my last podium, but that was only two seasons on a bike, because I had two seasons off. I didn’t know where I was gonna be, I was just gonna bust out here and be like “This is where I am, or this is where I am.” After the first few rounds, I knew I had a lot of work to do. Ultimately my goals were kinda reaches, so the goal posts kept moving. By today, I was like “I want to podium, bad.” Like Daniel said, I’ve been feeling really good since New Jersey. My qualifying was good, everything was good, and I was like, it’s time to get on that box. I always believe in myself. I think that I’m truly as good as anybody, and if I put in the work I’ll get it.

I’m not racing motocross, but I’m looking forward to the SMX races at the end of the year. I’m doing those. I think they’ll be like three big Monster Cups, and some really cool venues. That will give us an opportunity to shake down what we’re doing for 2024. Really looking forward to that.