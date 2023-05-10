Dungey, Langston, Pastrana, Hawk, Coombs on AMA HoF Nominee List

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 nominees, which includes several names familiar to us in the motocross and off-road racing space. Ryan Dungey is eligible for the HoF (he retired full-time after the 2017 season but did return to racing briefly last summer in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship) for the first time. Grant Langston appears on the nominee list again. Eight-time GNCC Champion Barry Hawk is on the list, also.

Rita Coombs, the co-founder and an integral part of the Pro Motocross Championship, multiple AMA Motocross Nationals, the Grand National Cross Country Series, the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch and more (plus, these are all sister companies of Racer X), appears in the Ambassadors & Industry category. Paul Schlegel, the co-founder of the Loretta's National that passed earlier this year, is also on that list. Also, Travis Pastrana appears in that category for his overall contributions.

The full list of nominees and some additional information is below.

The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA):

AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Nominees

Voting to determine the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is now open

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame is pleased to announce the list of nominees for the Class of 2023, and that voting is now open.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame selection committees have put forward 16 nominees from eight areas of influence: Ambassadors & Industry, Design & Engineering, Dirt Track, Leadership & Rights, Motocross & Supercross, Off-Road, Road Racing and Specialty Competition.

Nominees include:

Competition:

Jim Belland (Dirt Track)

Ryan Dungey (Motocross & Supercross)

Eraldo Ferracci (Road Racing)

Barry Hawk (Off Road)

Grant Langston (Motocross & Supercross)

Brent Thompson (Dirt Track)

Ryan Young (Specialty Competition)

Non-Competition

Rita Coombs (Ambassadors & Industry)

Robert Coy (Ambassadors & Industry)

Michael Czysz (Design & Engineering)

Travis Pastrana (Ambassadors & Industry)

Rodney Roberts (Leadership & Rights)

Paul Schlegel (Ambassadors & Industry)

Rick Sieman (Leadership & Rights)

Buddy Stubbs (Ambassadors & Industry)

Barry Willey (Design & Engineering)

“The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame nominees for 2023 include a diverse and accomplished group of men and women who’ve demonstrated exceptional achievements in competition, advocacy and promotion of the sport of motorcycling,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “They have contributed significantly to the advancement of motorcycling in various areas, from excelling in dirt track, motocross and road racing competition, to advocating for motorcyclists’ rights, to creating enduring events that have helped grow motorcycling, to creating innovative motorcycle designs. We’re honored to recognize this year’s nominees and eagerly anticipate announcing the Class of 2023 soon.”

Voting for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is now open. Eligible voters include previous Hall of Fame inductees, members of the AMA and AMHF Boards of Directors, and members of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Category Selection Committees. AMA Life Members with at least 25 years of consecutive membership are also eligible to vote but should update their contact information to receive the latest updates and announcements pertaining to the voting process.

Voting ends Sunday, June 18 at 11:59 p.m.

Voting results will be announced soon after voting closes, and the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Sept. 15, in Pickerington, Ohio.

To vote on this year’s nominees, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/hall-of-fame-class-of-2023.