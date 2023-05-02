Hunter's 7th, 12th
Hunter Lawrence claimed his seventh win of the season at the Nashville Supercross (and the 12th 250SX race win of his career). The #96 earned his class-leading ninth podium finish of the 2023 250SX East Region Championship as he is the only rider in the region to finish on the podium at all nine rounds so far. Hunter’s 12th 250SX main event win of his career ties his brother Jett, who also has 12 250SX main event wins to date. With his win, Hunter Lawrence claimed the 2023 250SX East Region Championship one round early. Congrats, Hunter!
Podium for #30
Jo Shimoda finished second in the 250SX main event to claim his first podium finish of the 2023 season in his third main event start. Shimoda earned his fifth 250SX podium finish of his career, which came in his 30th career start.
Sexton's 4th, 5th
Chase Sexton claimed his fourth win of the 2023 season—and the fifth of his career. Sexton’s win, coupled with Cooper Webb’s crash in the heat race that sidelined him for the rest of the night, bumped Sexton to P2 in the championship standings. With only two rounds remaining, Eli Tomac (338 points) has an 18-point lead on Sexton (320 points) with only 52 points available in the final two races.
Other Random Stuff
Top-Ten Brothers
Until this season, it took nearly 50 years for a set of brothers to finish inside the top ten in the same premier class main event in AMA Supercross history. And in 15 rounds this season, the Hill brothers have done this feat twice: at Detroit SX (Justin seventh, Josh tenth) and Nashville SX (Justin fifth, Josh tenth).
For the second time this #Supercross season, brothers Justin and Josh Hill both finished inside the top ten in the same 450SX main event:
Detroit SX: Justin 7th & Josh 10th
Nashville SX: Justin 5th & Josh 10th
📸 by Align Media
Another HRC 250SX Win
With Hunter’s win, that takes the tally of Honda HRC wins to 12 on the season. The only other two teams to claim a 250SX win this year are Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (two wins) and Fire Power Parts Honda Racing (one win).
Another HRC Double Race Win
For the third time this season, Honda HRC claimed main event sweeps with Hunter Lawrence and Sexton. At the Detroit, Atlanta, and Nashville SX rounds, both Hunter Lawrence and Sexton claimed their respective main event wins.
The Nashville #Supercross was the 3rd time Honda HRC has swept both main events this season with Hunter Lawrence (250SX East Region) & Chase Sexton (450SX):
Rd 10 Detroit SX
Rd 13 Atlanta SX
Rd 15 Nashville SX
📸 by Align Media
Injury Updates
Cooper Webb: Concussion, out for remainder of supercross
Justin Barcia: Broken collarbone, out for remainder of supercross
Benny Bloss: Broken collarbone, out for remainder of supercross
Grant Harlan: Dislocated shoulder, status TBD
Post-Race Penalty Report
The AMA has released the Nashville Supercross post-race penalty report. There are two penalties on the report: Tom Vialle (jumping on red cross flag in heat race) and Josh Hill (failed sound check).
Godspeed, Wills (Jason Weigandt)
William “Wills” Fedrick served as paddock manager for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He helped organize the pits, telling rig drivers where to park and generally working with every team and vendor to make sure they had what they needed for the weekend. He did much more than that. Wills absolutely loved supercross, and he would pitch in anywhere needed. He was young, but he was determined and wise beyond his years. He was a member of the close-knit traveling supercross family.
Sadly, as Davey Coombs mentioned in Racerhead #17 on Friday, Wills passed away Thursday night before the Nashville Supercross. That cast a pall over the Nashville weekend, especially with the rest of the supercross operations staff, and all the rig drivers and insider members of the paddock. The supercross pits serve as the home away from home, and Wills made everyone feel like…they were at home. Feld Motor Sports put together big celebration for Wills for opening ceremonies in Nashville, complete with video tributes from tons of rig drivers and team managers, many holding back tears when they spoke of how much this young man meant to them. Wills family arrived in time for the race, and then they gathered with entire supercross operations staff and key players in the paddock on the starting line for a moment of silence. When it was over, the Nashville crowd erupted in cheers to honor him. He was a great person gone too soon. Godspeed, William Fedrick.
