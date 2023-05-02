Hunter's 7th, 12th

Hunter Lawrence claimed his seventh win of the season at the Nashville Supercross (and the 12th 250SX race win of his career). The #96 earned his class-leading ninth podium finish of the 2023 250SX East Region Championship as he is the only rider in the region to finish on the podium at all nine rounds so far. Hunter’s 12th 250SX main event win of his career ties his brother Jett, who also has 12 250SX main event wins to date. With his win, Hunter Lawrence claimed the 2023 250SX East Region Championship one round early. Congrats, Hunter!

Podium for #30

Jo Shimoda finished second in the 250SX main event to claim his first podium finish of the 2023 season in his third main event start. Shimoda earned his fifth 250SX podium finish of his career, which came in his 30th career start.

Sexton's 4th, 5th

Chase Sexton claimed his fourth win of the 2023 season—and the fifth of his career. Sexton’s win, coupled with Cooper Webb’s crash in the heat race that sidelined him for the rest of the night, bumped Sexton to P2 in the championship standings. With only two rounds remaining, Eli Tomac (338 points) has an 18-point lead on Sexton (320 points) with only 52 points available in the final two races.

Other Random Stuff

Top-Ten Brothers

Until this season, it took nearly 50 years for a set of brothers to finish inside the top ten in the same premier class main event in AMA Supercross history. And in 15 rounds this season, the Hill brothers have done this feat twice: at Detroit SX (Justin seventh, Josh tenth) and Nashville SX (Justin fifth, Josh tenth).