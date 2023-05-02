Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Articles
Full Schedule
Redux: News and Notes From Nashville

May 2, 2023 5:20pm
by:

Hunter's 7th, 12th

Hunter Lawrence claimed his seventh win of the season at the Nashville Supercross (and the 12th 250SX race win of his career). The #96 earned his class-leading ninth podium finish of the 2023 250SX East Region Championship as he is the only rider in the region to finish on the podium at all nine rounds so far. Hunter’s 12th 250SX main event win of his career ties his brother Jett, who also has 12 250SX main event wins to date. With his win, Hunter Lawrence claimed the 2023 250SX East Region Championship one round early. Congrats, Hunter!

Podium for #30

Jo Shimoda finished second in the 250SX main event to claim his first podium finish of the 2023 season in his third main event start. Shimoda earned his fifth 250SX podium finish of his career, which came in his 30th career start.

Sexton's 4th, 5th

Chase Sexton claimed his fourth win of the 2023 season—and the fifth of his career. Sexton’s win, coupled with Cooper Webb’s crash in the heat race that sidelined him for the rest of the night, bumped Sexton to P2 in the championship standings. With only two rounds remaining, Eli Tomac (338 points) has an 18-point lead on Sexton (320 points) with only 52 points available in the final two races.

RELATED: Cooper Webb Provides Update Following Nashville SX Heat Race Crash

Other Random Stuff

Top-Ten Brothers

Until this season, it took nearly 50 years for a set of brothers to finish inside the top ten in the same premier class main event in AMA Supercross history. And in 15 rounds this season, the Hill brothers have done this feat twice: at Detroit SX (Justin seventh, Josh tenth) and Nashville SX (Justin fifth, Josh tenth).

Another HRC 250SX Win

With Hunter’s win, that takes the tally of Honda HRC wins to 12 on the season. The only other two teams to claim a 250SX win this year are Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (two wins) and Fire Power Parts Honda Racing (one win).

Another HRC Double Race Win

For the third time this season, Honda HRC claimed main event sweeps with Hunter Lawrence and Sexton. At the Detroit, Atlanta, and Nashville SX rounds, both Hunter Lawrence and Sexton claimed their respective main event wins.

Injury Updates

Cooper Webb: Concussion, out for remainder of supercross
Justin Barcia: Broken collarbone, out for remainder of supercross
Benny Bloss: Broken collarbone, out for remainder of supercross
Grant Harlan: Dislocated shoulder, status TBD

Post-Race Penalty Report

Godspeed, Wills (Jason Weigandt)

William “Wills” Fedrick served as paddock manager for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He helped organize the pits, telling rig drivers where to park and generally working with every team and vendor to make sure they had what they needed for the weekend. He did much more than that. Wills absolutely loved supercross, and he would pitch in anywhere needed. He was young, but he was determined and wise beyond his years. He was a member of the close-knit traveling supercross family.

Sadly, as Davey Coombs mentioned in Racerhead #17 on Friday, Wills passed away Thursday night before the Nashville Supercross. That cast a pall over the Nashville weekend, especially with the rest of the supercross operations staff, and all the rig drivers and insider members of the paddock. The supercross pits serve as the home away from home, and Wills made everyone feel like…they were at home. Feld Motor Sports put together big celebration for Wills for opening ceremonies in Nashville, complete with video tributes from tons of rig drivers and team managers, many holding back tears when they spoke of how much this young man meant to them. Wills family arrived in time for the race, and then they gathered with entire supercross operations staff and key players in the paddock on the starting line for a moment of silence. When it was over, the Nashville crowd erupted in cheers to honor him. He was a great person gone too soon. Godspeed, William Fedrick.

Moment of silence for Wills in Nashville. 
Moment of silence for Wills in Nashville.  Align Media

Vlogs

Haiden Deegan

Joan Cros

Videos Worth a Watch

Congratulation Hunter Lawrence! By Honda Powersports

Kevin Moranz gear contest

We published post-race rider quotes in a separate post earlier today. Check those out here if you missed it.

Read Now
