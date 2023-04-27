Main image from the 2019 Nashville SX, photo by Jeff Kardas
Nashvegas! Okay, it’s technically Nashville, but this central Tennessee honky tonk town is exploding in popularity. The Broadway bars are busy every night and country music has never been bigger. Never been to Nashville? Monster Energy AMA Supercross is a fantastic reason to change that.
The track in Nashville might be a wet one. Rains are coming this week and possibly into the weekend. If it stays dry, this layout will be a busy one. Let’s take a look, shall we?
The start is placed in the middle of the layout which is a bit unique. It’s a shorter start, too, bending into a long, right-hand 180 (watch for riders not able to use their rear brake here, as well).
The first rhythm section offers several opportunities to triple but when and where will dictate the efficiency. I always prefer to triple from shorter jumps onto the back of taller jumps. That keeps jump height down which raises the overall speed. If riders can downside the first tabletop, they could then go 3-3-1 and out of the section. That is ideal with the smaller take-offs to taller landings.
A netted bowl berm leads to a dragon’s back, immediately followed by a set of whoops. These will be pivotal as speed through the dragon’s back will provide even more speed for the whoops. If you’re of the blitzing kind, this is a godsend. Utilize your strength through the dragon’s back and then exploit it through the next whoops with that gained momentum.
A 180 left fires riders down the start straight but backwards towards the gates. A small double out of the next 180 right leads to the finish line jump. Watch for block passing into this tight 180 as the previous chute allows for riders to line it up (think East Rutherford setup before the finish line).
A bowl berm after the finish line leads to the only standard supercross triple and a small on-off. A 90-degree left sets up for a small triple but watch for riders to stick to the inside before this, making it a 1-2 or 2-1 in reality.
A netted bowl berm to the right leads to a set of five similarly-built jumps. Riders will either go 2-3 or 3-2 here but I’m betting on 3-2 as that allows for riders to take the inside line in the next right hand 90.
The next section takes riders down the sideline section. There are several options here but nothing obvious. The goal will be to put triples together but with singles into the sand at the end, look for riders to try multiple scenarios. If a rider could triple onto the tabletop from the outside (or roll, double on), step off the tabletop, then go 3-3, that’s a pretty decent option.
The sandy section at the far end of the stadium has a few wall jumps thrown in for good measure. These are built to slow the track down but could be tricky if the sand gets dragged up and onto the walls.
Exiting the sand, riders swing back into the first corner for lap two.
- Supercross
NashvilleKTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, April 29
Who’s Hot
Justin Barcia won his first race of the season and has been on an absolute tear since early March. I’m not sure what changed but Daytona marked a turn for him.
Eli Tomac pulled off a nice salvage job after his scary crash in practice. His points lead is up to 11.
Ken Roczen put together another podium finish, solidifying his 2023 campaign. Many wondered if this late-to-come-together Suzuki program would work but he’s making fools of the naysayers.
Max Anstie won his first SX and that’s something that can’t ever be taken away. It’s hard not to cheer for that guy and his team.
The Lawrence brothers keep on rolling as Hunter looks to lock up his first pro championship this weekend in Nashville.
Who’s Not
Cooper Webb hasn’t been on his best form for a few weeks and has let points slip. If he wants to win this title, he is going to need to flip this momentum.
Adam Cianciarulo jumped onto the back of Justin Barcia in practice (Barcia’s fault) and missed last week’s racing.
Aaron Plessinger had a huge crash in the first session of the day and was held out for the evening. Hopefully we see AP back for a personality fitting round in Nashville.
Jordon Smith didn’t gel with the mud, crashing several times in the main event.
Bold Predictions
The 7 a.m. practice is delayed as several mechanics and team personnel are still wandering the downtown Nashville area.
RJ Hampshire catches a flight home from Newark on Friday night after finally crossing the finish line late Friday afternoon.
Jason Anderson is seen carrying rabbit’s feet and four-leaf clovers, eating several bowls of Lucky Charms, and even plays a game of horse shoes just before the main event all in hopes of turning the tide on 2023.
Marvin Musquin returns to action, defending his turf after Max Anstie’s recent string of long-winded interviews.
My Picks
250
Hunter Lawrence
Haiden Deegan
Jordon Smith