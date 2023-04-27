A netted bowl berm leads to a dragon’s back, immediately followed by a set of whoops. These will be pivotal as speed through the dragon’s back will provide even more speed for the whoops. If you’re of the blitzing kind, this is a godsend. Utilize your strength through the dragon’s back and then exploit it through the next whoops with that gained momentum.

A 180 left fires riders down the start straight but backwards towards the gates. A small double out of the next 180 right leads to the finish line jump. Watch for block passing into this tight 180 as the previous chute allows for riders to line it up (think East Rutherford setup before the finish line).

A bowl berm after the finish line leads to the only standard supercross triple and a small on-off. A 90-degree left sets up for a small triple but watch for riders to stick to the inside before this, making it a 1-2 or 2-1 in reality.

A netted bowl berm to the right leads to a set of five similarly-built jumps. Riders will either go 2-3 or 3-2 here but I’m betting on 3-2 as that allows for riders to take the inside line in the next right hand 90.

The next section takes riders down the sideline section. There are several options here but nothing obvious. The goal will be to put triples together but with singles into the sand at the end, look for riders to try multiple scenarios. If a rider could triple onto the tabletop from the outside (or roll, double on), step off the tabletop, then go 3-3, that’s a pretty decent option.

The sandy section at the far end of the stadium has a few wall jumps thrown in for good measure. These are built to slow the track down but could be tricky if the sand gets dragged up and onto the walls.

Exiting the sand, riders swing back into the first corner for lap two.